Caudel Adkins Campbell
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway
Roseland, VA
Caudel Adkins Campbell

January 1, 1931 - June 2, 2021

Caudel Adkins Campbell, 90, of Lowesville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Born in Amherst County, on January 1, 1931, he was a son of the late William C. Campbell and Kate Wood Campbell.

Caudel was a hardworking and loving husband and father who always provided well for his family. He was the co-owner of C.A. Campbell and Son Construction Co, Inc., co-owner of Campbell's Colleen Grocery, and the proud co-owner of Little Mountain Farm, his pride and joy. He was a Master Plasterer all of his adult life, and anyone fortunate enough to have seen Caudel working at his craft was quick to remark that he was a true artist. He was a longtime member of Piney River Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and was active as long as he was able. He also served on the Board of Directors at Piney River Volunteer Fire Department and loved working with the Nelson County Chapter of the FFA (Future Farmers of America).

He is survived by three children, Teresa (Dave) Algie of Fairfax, Connie (A.D.) Massie of Lowesville, and Michael Campbell (Amber) of Lowesville; son-in-law, Thomas Faulkner of Fairfax; grandchildren, Kelli Watkins (Will) of Fairfax, David Algie and Christopher Algie of Fairfax, Michael Campbell Jr. (Margot) of Richmond, and Elizabeth Campbell of Arlington; step-grandsons, Patrick Angus (Amanda), and Travis Angus (Cassie) of Amherst; honorary granddaughter, Aurora Campbell, of Lowesville; brother, Peyton (Lorine) Campbell; sisters, Fay (Frank) Jarvis, and Nancy Wheeler; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters; his loving wife of 65 years, Virginia Corine (Jenny Wren) Campbell, and oldest daughter, Rebecca Sue "Becky" Faulkner.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to care providers Julie Rose, Amber Spears, and Susan Thompson for their loving and tender care of our father.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Piney River Baptist Church in Lowesville, by Pastor Jason Canipe and Rev. John Campbell with burial to follow in Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home.

Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.

7661 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, VA 22967

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
6:30p.m.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland, VA
Jun
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Piney River Baptist Church
Lowesville, VA
Jun
7
Burial
Amherst Cemetery
VA
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are going out to this family and friends of such a sweet man
Amanda Davis
June 7, 2021
We will try a new message since something went wrong with the first entry! Connie, Teresa,Michael, I am so sorry about the passing of your Dad! May God comfort you all at this difficult time! We love you and if we can help you in any way please let us know! Our love and hugs. Lorine and Peyton
Lorine and Peyton Campbell
June 7, 2021
To the family of Caudel Campbell, we extend our condolences and prayers.
Kenneth and Becky Beard
Other
June 6, 2021
Nancy Wheeler, Melessa Dolan, Susan Thompson, I am so sorry to hear of your brother's/uncle's passing. I have such fond memories of going to the family reunions with you all. Everyone always made me feel so welcome. Your families are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sharon H Winfree
Friend
June 6, 2021
I always loved seeing your dad and your mom. My parents loved them both. Caudal had the brightest smile and kindest demeanor. I have fond memories of time spent with your family and of Connie and Teresa when they were students. Love and sympathy to all those who mourn.
Betty (Neighbors) Lambdin
Family
June 6, 2021
So sorry to hear this will keep family in my prayers
William Davis
June 5, 2021
May God's rich blessings be upon you. We are praying for you all.
Roger Shull
June 5, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. You all are in our prayers. We are comforted to know that one day we will all see each other again. What a reunion that will be!!! May God comfort during this time.
Shirley and Debbie Campbell
Family
June 5, 2021
Connie,Teressa,and Michael, we about the Connie, Teressa, Michael, hugs to each of you! We are so sorry and our thoughts and prayers are that God will strengthen you all during this difficult time! If we can help in anyway we are here! Our love!
Peyton and Lorine Campbell
Family
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results