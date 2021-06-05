Caudel Adkins CampbellJanuary 1, 1931 - June 2, 2021Caudel Adkins Campbell, 90, of Lowesville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Born in Amherst County, on January 1, 1931, he was a son of the late William C. Campbell and Kate Wood Campbell.Caudel was a hardworking and loving husband and father who always provided well for his family. He was the co-owner of C.A. Campbell and Son Construction Co, Inc., co-owner of Campbell's Colleen Grocery, and the proud co-owner of Little Mountain Farm, his pride and joy. He was a Master Plasterer all of his adult life, and anyone fortunate enough to have seen Caudel working at his craft was quick to remark that he was a true artist. He was a longtime member of Piney River Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and was active as long as he was able. He also served on the Board of Directors at Piney River Volunteer Fire Department and loved working with the Nelson County Chapter of the FFA (Future Farmers of America).He is survived by three children, Teresa (Dave) Algie of Fairfax, Connie (A.D.) Massie of Lowesville, and Michael Campbell (Amber) of Lowesville; son-in-law, Thomas Faulkner of Fairfax; grandchildren, Kelli Watkins (Will) of Fairfax, David Algie and Christopher Algie of Fairfax, Michael Campbell Jr. (Margot) of Richmond, and Elizabeth Campbell of Arlington; step-grandsons, Patrick Angus (Amanda), and Travis Angus (Cassie) of Amherst; honorary granddaughter, Aurora Campbell, of Lowesville; brother, Peyton (Lorine) Campbell; sisters, Fay (Frank) Jarvis, and Nancy Wheeler; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters; his loving wife of 65 years, Virginia Corine (Jenny Wren) Campbell, and oldest daughter, Rebecca Sue "Becky" Faulkner.The family would like to extend a special thank you to care providers Julie Rose, Amber Spears, and Susan Thompson for their loving and tender care of our father.A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Piney River Baptist Church in Lowesville, by Pastor Jason Canipe and Rev. John Campbell with burial to follow in Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home.Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.7661 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, VA 22967