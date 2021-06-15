Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cecil Don Harris
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Cecil Don Harris

Cecil Don Harris, 87, of Amherst, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on March 13, 1934, to his parents, Clarence and Mamie Harris, he was a U.S. Army Veteran and loved animals, going to McDonalds and Hardees, and making friends with everyone he met. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Hicks Harris; a sister, Carolyn Hollon; and step-daughter, Shirley Anderson.

Cecil is survived by three stepchildren, Margaret Pentecost (Robert) of Florida, Peter Johns (Linda) of Ohio, and Linda Abbott of Concord; special friend, David Woolridge; and numerous other family members.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Tim Wilde officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Harris family (929-5712).

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sending our condolences to family and friends.
Sue Moose
Other
June 16, 2021
YOU WERE A GREAT FRIEND, WE MET IN GOODWILL STORE, MY WIFE WAS ASSISTANT MANGER. MY WIFE AND I ARE TRULY MISS YOU. YOU ARE NOW IN A NEW HOME IN HEAVEN, NO MORE PAINS AND SICKNESSES. REST IN PEACE OUR FRIEND. BOB & MARYANN BERNHARDT
BOB & MARYANN BERNHARDT
Friend
June 15, 2021
RIP. MR. HARRIS. SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS MARGARET. MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. GOD BLESS YOU....Jeannie Brown
Jeannie Monroe
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results