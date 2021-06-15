Cecil Don HarrisCecil Don Harris, 87, of Amherst, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on March 13, 1934, to his parents, Clarence and Mamie Harris, he was a U.S. Army Veteran and loved animals, going to McDonalds and Hardees, and making friends with everyone he met. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Hicks Harris; a sister, Carolyn Hollon; and step-daughter, Shirley Anderson.Cecil is survived by three stepchildren, Margaret Pentecost (Robert) of Florida, Peter Johns (Linda) of Ohio, and Linda Abbott of Concord; special friend, David Woolridge; and numerous other family members.A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Tim Wilde officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery.Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Harris family (929-5712).