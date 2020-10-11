Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cecil Robertson Burks
1940 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1940
DIED
October 9, 2020
Cecil Robertson Burks

Cecil Faye "Snappy" Burks, 80, of Oakville Road, Gladstone, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of James Alexander Burks Sr. for 60 years.

Born in Appomattox County, Va., on May 27, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Eleanor Louise Doss and Curtis Whitfield Robertson Sr. In her earlier days, she was employed by Appomattox Garment Co. and Appomattox County Schools in the cafeteria. She was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer for many years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, James A. Burks Jr. and wife, Alice; two grandsons who were the light of her life, James A. "J.B." Burks III and wife, Megan and Matthew W. "Matt" Burks and Aquita. Her most precious joy came from her great-granddaughters, Alexi Emerson Burks, Hailey Nicole Burks, Kaylee Marie Burks, and Destiny C. Lawson. She is also survived by her brother, Randall S. "Joe" Robertson and wife, Nancy of Gladstone; sister-in-law, Sarah Robertson; brother-in-law, Richard Gunter; close friend, Sarah Cheatham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary R. Gunter; and five brothers, Curtis W. Roberson Jr., David A. "Pete" Robertson, Robert "Buck" Robertson, Charles (Skeeter) Robertson, and Harold Robertson.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the residence. The body will be available for viewing at Robinson Funeral Home on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider Maple Grove Baptist Church.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA 24522
Oct
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
To each family member, know you were loved. " Miss Cecil" talked of her family all of the time. Her family was so precious to her! She was a warm, loving and sweet person. She was a delight to care for. She was so loved by many and will be greatly missed. Prayers for comfort.
Kay Lair
October 13, 2020
Aunt Snappy was very sweet and kind to everyone. She is loved and missed very much.
Cindy Barrett
Family
October 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
VERNA KNIGHT
October 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am so sorry for your loss.
Linda Mayo
Family
October 11, 2020
Comfort and peace to all of Cecil’s Family whom she dearly loved. Your sadness of today will ripen into cherished and precious memories tomorrow. Blessings and love to each of you.
Gordon, Jo Anne, and Tim Martin
Friend
October 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mrs. Burks' death. I know she will be missed by each of you as well as many friends. She was always such a sweet, loving Christian lady. May your fond memories of her bring you comfort in the difficult days ahead. Please know you are each in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
October 11, 2020
So very sorry for your familys loss. In death we shall meet again but until then memories shall live on and be passed on for generations to come.
Louie Johnson
October 11, 2020
Sorry from your loss. We will be praying for God to bless the family with peace and to celebrate her life.
Wayne and Jan Doss.
October 11, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. I always enjoyed helping Mrs. Burks at the Jewelry Store. She was a such a sweet lady and friend. She will be missed .God bless each of you. With sympathy, Kitty Farris
Kitty Farris
Friend
October 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss!! She was a wonderful woman and was always so nice to take care of. I will always remember her making sure she made it to her weekly hair appointments. She will be missed!! You all are in our thoughts and prayers!!
Contadina Ashwell
October 10, 2020