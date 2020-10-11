Cecil Robertson Burks
Cecil Faye "Snappy" Burks, 80, of Oakville Road, Gladstone, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of James Alexander Burks Sr. for 60 years.
Born in Appomattox County, Va., on May 27, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Eleanor Louise Doss and Curtis Whitfield Robertson Sr. In her earlier days, she was employed by Appomattox Garment Co. and Appomattox County Schools in the cafeteria. She was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer for many years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, James A. Burks Jr. and wife, Alice; two grandsons who were the light of her life, James A. "J.B." Burks III and wife, Megan and Matthew W. "Matt" Burks and Aquita. Her most precious joy came from her great-granddaughters, Alexi Emerson Burks, Hailey Nicole Burks, Kaylee Marie Burks, and Destiny C. Lawson. She is also survived by her brother, Randall S. "Joe" Robertson and wife, Nancy of Gladstone; sister-in-law, Sarah Robertson; brother-in-law, Richard Gunter; close friend, Sarah Cheatham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary R. Gunter; and five brothers, Curtis W. Roberson Jr., David A. "Pete" Robertson, Robert "Buck" Robertson, Charles (Skeeter) Robertson, and Harold Robertson.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the residence. The body will be available for viewing at Robinson Funeral Home on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Those wishing to make memorials please consider Maple Grove Baptist Church.
