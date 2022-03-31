Charleen Shelton Little
Charleen Shelton Little passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1930, to the late James Estel Shelton and Lilian Cash Shelton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Little Sr.; a son, Arnold Little Jr; a sister, Rebecca Stinnett; and three brothers, James Shelton, Irvin Shelton, and Mack Shelton.
Charleen is survived by a sister, Nell Lipscomb; two children, Brenda Woody (Randy) and Bruce Little (Kathy); seven grandchildren, Randy Woody Jr., Keith Woody (Tina), Chris Woody (Tonya), Misty Kinzer, Robert (Kelly), Greg (Debbie), and Braden Little, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Charleen was a graduate of Boonsboro High School and had a passion for country music and often played the guitar and sung at family reunions. She enjoyed working and meeting customers until the age of 90 at the Food Lion located in Forest VA. Charleen was a longtime member of Boonsboro United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 1, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held 12 p.m. Saturday April 2, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg Chapel. The Interment will follow the service at the Virginia Memorial Park.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 31, 2022.