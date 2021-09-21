Charlena Berkley Banks
Charlena Berkley Banks, 51, of Lynchburg passed away at Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on June 22, 1970 to Richard Berkley and the late Gloria Berkley.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Tree of Life Church. The interment will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 21, 2021.