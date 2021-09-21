Menu
Charlena Berkley Banks
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Charlena Berkley Banks

Charlena Berkley Banks, 51, of Lynchburg passed away at Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on June 22, 1970 to Richard Berkley and the late Gloria Berkley.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Tree of Life Church. The interment will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Sep
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Tree of Life Church
VA
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
AB and family it seems there´s very little anyone can say or do to ease the loss of one who meant so very much too you... But may you find some comfort in the sorrow you bear, just knowing there are many hearts that understand and care. Sincerely Lisa Marshall
Lisa Marshall
September 22, 2021
Rest in knowing all pain and suffering has ended. Remember the best times you shared as we pray with you.
Dr. Veronica Washington
Friend
September 21, 2021
