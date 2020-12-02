Charlene Hylton Tweedy
Charlene Hylton Tweedy went home to her Lord and Savior with her family by her bedside on Monday, November 30, 2020.
She was born on April 26, 1930, to Lewis Edgar Hylton and Mary Howell Hylton Wooldridge in Floyd, Va.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, Melvin C. Tweedy; son, Harry Tweedy and his companion, JoAnne Armstrong; two daughters, Martha Blair and Carolyn Arthur and her husband, Jimmy; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Ann Hamlet, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved cooking, working in the yard and walking the trails at the Peaks of Otter. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to express our deepest thanks to her grandson, Daniel Arthur for the support he gave.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Centra Hospice.
Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.