Charles "Chick" Albert Parady
October 3, 1938 - October 31, 2020
Charles "Chick" Albert Parady, 82, of Lynchburg, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Centra Hospice House in Bedford.
He was the husband of the late Janet Mushrall Parady.
Born October 3, 1938, in Presque Isle, Maine, he was a son of the late and Fred Elmer and Laura Clevette Parady. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and was retired from Harris Nuclear Plant as a "shut down tool crib attendant". He loved to work cross word puzzles and camping. He was a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by two daughters, Lynn P. Nelson and Ann P. Thomas and her husband, Ed; one son, Charles "Chuck" Ames Parady and his wife, Amanda; five grandchildren, Taylor Austin Nelson (Cali),Hunter Christian Nelson, Mitchel Ames Parady, Brandon Matthew Parady, Tyler Goin and Spencer Wiles Thomas.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor Marvin Suit officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Centra Hospice House-Bedford, 1025 Turning Point Rd., Bedford, VA 24523.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. To send condolences go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
.
Diuguid Funeral Service-Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 4, 2020.