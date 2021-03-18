Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Rodney "Zack" Black
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Orange County High School
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Charles Rodney "Zack" Black

February 12, 1938 - March 16, 2021

Charles Rodney "Zack" Black, 83, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Zack was born in Pulaski, VA on Saturday, February 12, 1938, a son of the late Elbert Gibboney Black Sr. and Kitty Lou Meredith Black. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Douglas "Dee" Black, and sisters, Shirley Underwood, Isabel "Izzy" Akers, and Sarah "Tip" Guillen.

He is survived by his wife, Carol W. Black; son, Tim Black; daughter, Beth Black Hudson and husband, Jerry; granddaughter, Eva Hudson; grandson, Evan Hudson; brother, E.G. Black Jr.; and sister, Iva Jewell Shufflebarger.

He graduated from Pulaski High School and went to Wingate Junior College to play baseball and was a member of the 1956/1957 team that was elected to the Wingate Hall of Fame. He then went on to Concord College to continue his baseball career and graduated in 1960 with a Bachelors in Education.

He began his teaching career and coached football at Rural Retreat High School. He then moved to Orange County High School and began at Liberty High School when it opened in 1964. He moved into administration as an assistant principal at Bedford Elementary and served as a longtime principal at Bedford Primary School. During this time, he earned a Master's degree in Education Administration from the University of Virginia. Also during his life-long career, he taught at Thaxton Elementary and Staunton River Middle School. Throughout his life he influenced many young lives in the Bedford Community.

Upon retiring, he joined the Bedford County Recreation Department where he served as the Athletic Director for 10 years continuing to impact the youth of Bedford through sports. He also served on the National Board of Directors of the Dixie Softball League for 32 years; 12 years as Virginia State Director and 20 years as National Angels Commissioner.

Zack was a long-time member of Bedford Baptist Church where he served the Lord in many different roles. He was also a member of Bedford Lion's Club and the Bedford Loyal Order of Moose #1897.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Lynchburg General Hospital who took care of him during his prolonged illness. The family requests in lieu of flowers to consider sending memorial donations to Bedford Baptist Church, 1516 Oakwood Street, Bedford, VA 24523, Dixie Softball Scholarship Fund, 1101 Skelton Dr. Birmingham, AL 35224, or Minutemen Club, P.O. Box 945, Bedford, VA 24523.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bedford Baptist Church with Dr. Benjamin Owen and Rev. Phillip Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Bedford Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Bedford, Va.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bedford Baptist Church
VA
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bedford Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
He was a great man and I enjoyed talking to him whenever I saw him. He was an awesome role model.
Darrin Marshall
Student
April 4, 2021
I met Mr. Black through his wife, Carol. She was retiring from her position as Circuit Court Clerk here in Bedford, and she and her husband hosted a lovely open house with so much wonderful food and conversation. Mr. Black was always a gentleman. He was devoted to his wife, Carol. I send her and her family my sincere condolence.
Karen Raymond
Acquaintance
March 31, 2021
Zack was a wonderful, thoughtful, fun-loving friend to me and so many others while we all attended PHS in Pulaski, VA. Although we did not stay in touch throughout the years I know he will be terribly missed by all who knew him. My sincerest condolences to all the family.
Nancy Stumpf Goodfellow
March 21, 2021
I greatly appreciated one summer when I worked while a college student for Bedford County Public Schools I was stationed in the cafeteria at Bedford Primary School. There I received the new textbooks for all the schools and helped distribute them. Mr. Black was always friendly and welcoming. I'm praying for the family.
Marcia Chilton Knight
March 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of Zack's passing. He was a great guy...always a delight to be around. Carol, my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Debbie Chaffin
March 19, 2021
I send dearest love and prayers to all of the family.
ann koch howlett
March 18, 2021
Betty and I live in Kingsport, Tennessee. I played football for Coach Black in 1961 and 1962 at Rural Retreat High School. That has been 60 years ago and I still remember the things he taught me. I never got to the point that I could call him "Zack." He was always Coach Black to me. He was a wonderful man that I will never forget.
Bob and Betty Caldwell
March 18, 2021
Our hearts go out to all of the family. He was one of the BEST !
Aunt B & Fatman
March 18, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Carol Sue and the family. Coach Black was very special to me as a teacher and coach at Rural Retreat.
Steve and Judy Rich
March 18, 2021
Steve and Judy rich, Ashevill
March 18, 2021
Prayers of comfort for Carol and family. Enjoyed high school years with Zack and later years going to Southern Gospel events Larry and Faye
Larry L Whorley
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results