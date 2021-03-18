Charles Rodney "Zack" BlackFebruary 12, 1938 - March 16, 2021Charles Rodney "Zack" Black, 83, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Zack was born in Pulaski, VA on Saturday, February 12, 1938, a son of the late Elbert Gibboney Black Sr. and Kitty Lou Meredith Black. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Douglas "Dee" Black, and sisters, Shirley Underwood, Isabel "Izzy" Akers, and Sarah "Tip" Guillen.He is survived by his wife, Carol W. Black; son, Tim Black; daughter, Beth Black Hudson and husband, Jerry; granddaughter, Eva Hudson; grandson, Evan Hudson; brother, E.G. Black Jr.; and sister, Iva Jewell Shufflebarger.He graduated from Pulaski High School and went to Wingate Junior College to play baseball and was a member of the 1956/1957 team that was elected to the Wingate Hall of Fame. He then went on to Concord College to continue his baseball career and graduated in 1960 with a Bachelors in Education.He began his teaching career and coached football at Rural Retreat High School. He then moved to Orange County High School and began at Liberty High School when it opened in 1964. He moved into administration as an assistant principal at Bedford Elementary and served as a longtime principal at Bedford Primary School. During this time, he earned a Master's degree in Education Administration from the University of Virginia. Also during his life-long career, he taught at Thaxton Elementary and Staunton River Middle School. Throughout his life he influenced many young lives in the Bedford Community.Upon retiring, he joined the Bedford County Recreation Department where he served as the Athletic Director for 10 years continuing to impact the youth of Bedford through sports. He also served on the National Board of Directors of the Dixie Softball League for 32 years; 12 years as Virginia State Director and 20 years as National Angels Commissioner.Zack was a long-time member of Bedford Baptist Church where he served the Lord in many different roles. He was also a member of Bedford Lion's Club and the Bedford Loyal Order of Moose #1897.The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Lynchburg General Hospital who took care of him during his prolonged illness. The family requests in lieu of flowers to consider sending memorial donations to Bedford Baptist Church, 1516 Oakwood Street, Bedford, VA 24523, Dixie Softball Scholarship Fund, 1101 Skelton Dr. Birmingham, AL 35224, or Minutemen Club, P.O. Box 945, Bedford, VA 24523.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bedford Baptist Church with Dr. Benjamin Owen and Rev. Phillip Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Bedford Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.Updike Funeral Home & Cremation ServiceBedford, Va.