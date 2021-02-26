Charles Edward Bradley III
January 2, 1951 - February 20, 2021
Charles Edward Bradley III, age 70, of Nathalie, passed away on Saturday February 20, 2021, in Lynchburg. He was the husband of Mrs. Dianne Davis Bradley. Deacon Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Elvira Bradley of Brookneal, Virginia, and his brother, Samuel Bradley.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Dianne Bradley; one son, Roderic Bradley; two grandchildren, Avery Jennings and Allexus Miller; six great-grandchildren; his sister, Sarah Hubbard; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal, with interment at the Greenspring Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookneal. Public viewing will begin on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 1 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 26, 2021.