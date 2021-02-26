Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Edward Bradley III
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Charles Edward Bradley III

January 2, 1951 - February 20, 2021

Charles Edward Bradley III, age 70, of Nathalie, passed away on Saturday February 20, 2021, in Lynchburg. He was the husband of Mrs. Dianne Davis Bradley. Deacon Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Elvira Bradley of Brookneal, Virginia, and his brother, Samuel Bradley.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Dianne Bradley; one son, Roderic Bradley; two grandchildren, Avery Jennings and Allexus Miller; six great-grandchildren; his sister, Sarah Hubbard; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal, with interment at the Greenspring Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookneal. Public viewing will begin on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 1 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive P. O. Box 299, Brookneal, VA
Feb
26
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA
Feb
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive P. O. Box 299, Brookneal, VA
Feb
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dianne my prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Gale Jenkins and family
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results