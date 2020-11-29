Charles F. Walker
Charles F. Walker, 84, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Born on July 19, 1936, he was the last surviving child of Willie and Bessie Walker.
Charles was a lifelong member of Forest Road UMC, he retired from G.E.-Ericcson and will be remembered for always helping others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all his siblings, W.A. Walker Jr., Louise W. Cain, Preston L. Walker, Evelyn W. Landrum, Marie W. Perdue, and John C. Walker.
He is survived by his nephew, Danny Perdue and his wife, Delores; along with many other nieces and nephews; and a dear friend who was like a brother, Henry Robertson.
A service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Forest Road UMC with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Forest Road UMC, 2805 Old Forest Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 29, 2020.