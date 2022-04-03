Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Charles Alexander Glenn Jr.
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
21914 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Dr. Charles Alexander Glenn Jr.

March 19, 1943 - March 30, 2022

Charles Alexander Glenn Jr., DDS, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born March 19, 1943 in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Allie Spain Glenn. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Glenn Martin.

He graduated from E.C. Glass High School, College of William and Mary and Medical College of Virginia Dental School. He practiced dentistry for 30 years in Lynchburg. He loved to travel in both the U.S. and Europe as well as "good food" and the beach. He was much loved by his patients for his gentleness and willingness to see them on weekends and nights.

He is survived by his niece, Kelly Martin, numerous cousins and many close friends.

There will be a gathering of his family and friends at his house on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 2 until 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502, Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24502 or Mental Health of Central Va., 501 12th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel

21914 Timberlake Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg Diuguid Waterlick Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.