Dr. Charles Alexander Glenn Jr.
March 19, 1943 - March 30, 2022
Charles Alexander Glenn Jr., DDS, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born March 19, 1943 in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Allie Spain Glenn. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Glenn Martin.
He graduated from E.C. Glass High School, College of William and Mary and Medical College of Virginia Dental School. He practiced dentistry for 30 years in Lynchburg. He loved to travel in both the U.S. and Europe as well as "good food" and the beach. He was much loved by his patients for his gentleness and willingness to see them on weekends and nights.
He is survived by his niece, Kelly Martin, numerous cousins and many close friends.
There will be a gathering of his family and friends at his house on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 2 until 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502, Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24502 or Mental Health of Central Va., 501 12th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.