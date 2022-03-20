Charlie. Charlie...One of my best friends in this life. We shared many adventures, laughs, problems, books, music, and friends. Charlie lived for the day. I carry his smile and chuckle in my mind, and it will give me joy the rest of my days. To all his many friends, the phrase "Hail fellow, well met" has Charlie's picture beside it in the dictionary...Right?

George Moseley March 20, 2022