Charles Kent Owen Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Charles Kent Owen Jr.

Charles Kent Owen Jr., a lifelong resident of Lynchburg, has died. He was 71. He is the eldest son of the late Charles Kent and Barbara Walton Owen and the brother of the late Kathleen Scott Olds.

Survivors include daughters, Schuyler and Meghann (Brendan); brother, Michael (Karen); and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Charlie was an avid reader, a lover of UVa sports, music and cars, Porches and BMWs in particular. He had his own fashion sense and style and never met a pair of Levi's that he didn't embrace. He was loved unconditionally by his family and will be greatly missed. A special thank you to Shawn Hayes, MD for his recent comforting guidance, kindness and care.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405, www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com is assisting the family

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My family will always love Charlie. He had a good heart. It was a privilege to have known him. So sorry for your loss . Your in my prayers Big Hugs and much love
Elizabeth Rayls
March 21, 2022
Our sympathies to Charlie's friends and family. He was always someone to look to and enjoy time with; Youngs and Owens did have some good times together in days gone by. He will be missed. I know he will be talking with Kathy and Betty ...
Harvey & Gail Young
March 21, 2022
Charlie. Charlie...One of my best friends in this life. We shared many adventures, laughs, problems, books, music, and friends. Charlie lived for the day. I carry his smile and chuckle in my mind, and it will give me joy the rest of my days. To all his many friends, the phrase "Hail fellow, well met" has Charlie's picture beside it in the dictionary...Right?
George Moseley
March 20, 2022
One of my all-time favorite people... So sorry... Charlie was too young to leave us. Best to Mike and the rest of the family. Good memories will keep Charlie alive in our hearts.
Bo Walker
March 20, 2022
