Charles Kent Owen Jr.
Charles Kent Owen Jr., a lifelong resident of Lynchburg, has died. He was 71. He is the eldest son of the late Charles Kent and Barbara Walton Owen and the brother of the late Kathleen Scott Olds.
Survivors include daughters, Schuyler and Meghann (Brendan); brother, Michael (Karen); and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Charlie was an avid reader, a lover of UVa sports, music and cars, Porches and BMWs in particular. He had his own fashion sense and style and never met a pair of Levi's that he didn't embrace. He was loved unconditionally by his family and will be greatly missed. A special thank you to Shawn Hayes, MD for his recent comforting guidance, kindness and care.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.