Charles Everd "Charlie" Scott
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Charles Everd "Charlie" Scott

November 12, 1947 - June 26, 2021

Charles Everd "Charlie" Scott, 73, of Amherst, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced.

To send condolencs online, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.

Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel

811 Wiggington Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
29
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Diuguid Wiggington Chapel
811 Wiggington Rd., Lynchburg, VA
Aug
29
Memorial service
4:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel
811 Wiggington Rd., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
