Charles Everd "Charlie" Scott
November 12, 1947 - June 26, 2021
Charles Everd "Charlie" Scott, 73, of Amherst, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced.
To send condolencs online, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 28, 2021.