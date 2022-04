Charles Everd "Charlie" ScottNovember 12, 1947 - June 26, 2021Charles Everd "Charlie" Scott, 73, of Amherst, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced.To send condolencs online, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel811 Wiggington Rd.