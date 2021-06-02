Charlie Anderson Walker Jr.
May 15, 1946 - May 29, 2021
Charlie Anderson "Andy" Walker Jr., 75, of 4681 Roark Mill Road, Hurt, died on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of the Corrine Hall Mason Walker.
He was born on May 15, 1946, in Lynchburg, a son of the late Charlie Anderson Walker Sr. and Pauline Hall Walker.
He was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church where he was a trustee and in the choir. Andy was also a member with the Gideons International, a volunteer at DAWN and formerly a Faith Christian Academy board member, Boy Scout troop leader and Grit Ruritan Club member. Andy was a retired employee of Klopman Mills after forty-one years of service. He enjoyed gardening, hunting quail and grouse, and trout fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Jeffery S. Walker and his wife, Angela, of Altavista; one daughter, Suzanne Walker of Hurt; one stepdaughter, Anna Westling and her husband, Lonny, of Evington; one sister, Kay Walker Scruggs of Hurt; a sister-in law, Barbara of Hurt; three grandchildren, Brandon Walker, Nicole Walker and Chase Lavinder; two step grandchildren, Mary Westling and Nick Westling; one step great-grandchild, Ade; nieces and nephews, Justin Scruggs, Ryan Scruggs (Cecilia), Zack Scruggs, Hayden Scruggs, Amy Slate (Jay), Mickey Orrell (Amanda), Thomas Orrell (Meghan) and Laura Mason (Kurt); a number of great-nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Mittie Lou Edmonds.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother to his children, Sandra Orrell Walker; and a brother, Bobby C. Walker.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Hurt by the Rev. Steve Morris with interment to follow in Green Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall beginning at 1 p.m.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider New Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Kay Scruggs, 3185 Grit Rd., Hurt, VA 24563 or Gideons International, Altavista Camp, P.O. Box 193, Altavista, VA 24517.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street, Altavista, VA
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 2, 2021.