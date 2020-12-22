Charlotte Smith Bradley
Charlotte Smith Bradley, 87, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Tommy Odell Bradley.
Born in Danville, on December 18, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Edna Bumpass Wilson and William Thomas Wilson. Along with her husband, she was the co-owner of Bradley Aluminum and Bradley Vinyl. She loved to travel with her husband loved nurturing her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a former member of Southall Baptist Church in Danville and was a long time member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Wayne Bradley and two brothers, Kenneth Ray Wilson and Wayne Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Bradley Barker and her husband, Vern, of Vero Beach, Fla.; one brother, Ronald Wilson and his wife, Mary; two grandchildren, Benjamin C. Barker and his wife, Verena and Sterling Nicole Bradley; and three great-grandchildren, Bo Riley Barker, Jacoby Lucas Barker and Preston Bradley Milton.
A service celebrating her life and faith will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Thomas Road Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow with a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park in Danville.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Thomas Road Baptist Church, www.trbc.org
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 22, 2020.