Charlotte May Britt, 94, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late James Albert Britt.
Charlotte was born on May 26, 1927, in Kirkwood, New Jersey, a daughter of the late James Peter Baker and Charlotte White Baker. Charlotte was a devoted homemaker to her family and worked right along with her husband, Jim, on their first farm in Smithfield, Va., from 1948-1973 and from 1973-1989 on their farm in Long Island, Va. She enjoyed playing volleyball and swimming in the Senior Games. She was a member of the Piedmont Homemakers Club and West Lynchburg Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Stephen James Britt (Deanna) of Evington, Gary Paul Britt (Judith) of Mechanicsville, and Carol Cole (Ronald) of Pittsville, nine grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Cahilly and Evelyn Bost.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg.
A Celebration of Charlotte's Life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home with Chaplain Vincent Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial.
In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/charlotte-baker-britt-lynchburg-va/
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
