Cheryl Fletcher Gowen
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Cheryl Fletcher Gowen

November 2, 1947 - October 5, 2021

Cheryl Fletcher Gowen, 73, of 924 Marysville Road, Altavista, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Lester Wayne Gowen for 53 beautiful years.

She was born on November 2, 1947, in Lynchburg, the daughter of the late Claude S. Fletcher and Gertrude Basham Fletcher. She was a member of Penuel Baptist Church and a retired Financial Assistant at Central Fidelity Bank. In most recent years, she helped care for her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and found joy in her growing family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Wendy L. Giles and her husband, Mark, of Chatham, and Kim Gowen Murray of Altavista; one brother, Mike Fletcher of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren, Mary Beth Durocher, Nicole Hamlett, Jennifer Murray, Kaitlyn Murray and Jeffrey Hines; and six great-grandchildren. She was always the happiest when surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Carlton Gunter and the Rev. Carl Burger. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park, Lynchburg. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Dr., Ste. 150, Rockville, MD 20850.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street P.O. Box 85, Altavista, VA
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street P.O. Box 85, Altavista, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Cheryl's loving family and many friends. What a special, precious person Cheryl was to all who knew her. May God bring you peace and comfort throughout your grieving journey via the great memories of happier, loving times with Cheryl. Be comforted knowing she is at peace with her Savior.
Toni Hargis
Friend
October 7, 2021
Unwin Company Family
October 7, 2021
