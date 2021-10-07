Cheryl Fletcher Gowen
November 2, 1947 - October 5, 2021
Cheryl Fletcher Gowen, 73, of 924 Marysville Road, Altavista, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Lester Wayne Gowen for 53 beautiful years.
She was born on November 2, 1947, in Lynchburg, the daughter of the late Claude S. Fletcher and Gertrude Basham Fletcher. She was a member of Penuel Baptist Church and a retired Financial Assistant at Central Fidelity Bank. In most recent years, she helped care for her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and found joy in her growing family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Wendy L. Giles and her husband, Mark, of Chatham, and Kim Gowen Murray of Altavista; one brother, Mike Fletcher of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren, Mary Beth Durocher, Nicole Hamlett, Jennifer Murray, Kaitlyn Murray and Jeffrey Hines; and six great-grandchildren. She was always the happiest when surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Carlton Gunter and the Rev. Carl Burger. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park, Lynchburg. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Dr., Ste. 150, Rockville, MD 20850.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2021.