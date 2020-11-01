Chester Washington



February 25, 1927 - September 26, 2020



Chester "Chet" Wilbur Washington was born on February 25, 1927, in Madison Heights (Lynchburg), Virginia.



Chet was the eighth child of ten children born to the late Charles M. and Rosa B. (Rice) Washington, all of whom predeceased him. Chet passed into God's grace on September 26, 2020, after a short illness.



Those left to cherish Chet's memory are his in-laws and a host of nieces including Doris Ware Jenkins of Lynchburg, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Chet's public school education was in the Amherst County public school system. His higher education was at Morgan State University and University of Maryland University College, where he pursued studies in business and governmental administration. During World War II, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign. In 1946, Chet found employment with the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, Maryland. He held a number of clerical, technical, administrative, and management positions during his 39 years of service.



Shortly after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, Chet married Margaret Saunders after a brief courtship. They remained happily married for 72 blessed years until December 21, 2018, when Margaret transitioned into heaven. Chet and Margaret had a loving and devoted relationship as they often scheduled "Date Nights" throughout their married lives. After her transition, the highlight of his day was a visit to the gravesite where his beloved Margaret is buried



Chet was active in several sport, fraternal, social, and civic organizations. He was a 32nd degree Mason. Chet was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the Toastmasters International. He was an avid participant in trap and skeet shooting and bowling.



Chet accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age at Lovingston Baptist Church, Madison Heights, Virginia. At the time of his transition, he was a member of Grace Bible Baptist Church in Catonsville, Maryland where he served as an usher and as a member of Seniors For Christ.



A public viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Wylie Funeral Home, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133. Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be private.



Wylie Funeral Home



9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 1, 2020.