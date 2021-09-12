Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christie Anne Campbell
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Christie Anne Campbell

Christie Anne Campbell, 47, of Appomattox, died at her residence on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on December 7, 1973, she was the daughter of Bonnie Gilbert Campbell of Spout Spring and the late Dale Clarence Campbell.

Christie was a co-owner of Main Street Barbershop in Appomattox and a hairstylist at Classic Hair and Tan in Boonsboro. She was a member of the Appomattox Moose Lodge #975.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Megan Elizabeth Campbell of Norfolk, Va.; granddaughter, Avalyn Rose Campbell; fiancé, Bobby Layne of Spout Spring; brother, Matthew Campbell, and wife, Kelly of Spout Spring; sister, Dana Hamlett and husband, Marvin of Pamplin; and nieces and nephews, Jenna, Johnny, Kaylin, and Greyson.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Hebron Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Walker officiating.

The family will receive friends at the home of Matt and Kelly Campbell.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hebron Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
38 Entries
I enjoyed and admired Christie . She was always very polite and thought she was a kind person
Dorothy Linder
September 21, 2021
To the family, Christie has been my hairstylist for the past 5 years but was more than that, she was a dear friend. She talked often of Meghan and Ava, and always showed me multiple pictures of them. She talked of her dinners and travel with Bobbie and her Mom after her Dad past on. I am truly going to miss her and want you to know I am deeply sorry for your loss. Janice
janice
Friend
September 19, 2021
Megan and family I am so sorry to hear about Christie. There are no words that can ease the heartache. I am truly heartbroken. Christie didn't just do my hair for 16 years we were friends. She came to my wedding and we shared so many memories (good and not so good ones thru the years). She always liked to show me the videos of Ava her pride and joy. Our loss has heaven shining brighter. I am praying for each of you.
Claudette Carter
Friend
September 17, 2021
CHRISTIE was the most loving person and never met a stranger. Her smile will always brighten up this world and let us know that we have an angel with us always. Prayers and our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Christie..
DENNIS & DARLENE GARDNER
Friend
September 17, 2021
Such a shock. We are so sorry Bonnie, Dana, & Matt. She was so much fun to be around, with a terrific personality. She will be missed by so many. Please accept our condolences.
J.D. & Pam Rothgeb
September 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear the terrible news about Christy .She was a super person and a great friend. She loved to ride a motorcycle!
david crawford
Friend
September 16, 2021
Bonnie, so sorry for your loss my prayers and deepest sympathy for you and your family.
Pat Farmer
Friend
September 16, 2021
I am heartbroken to hear about our Christie. She was one of Gods greatest gifts to us all. Will love and miss you forever and a day. Love you, Michele and JW Stinnett
Michele Stinnett
Friend
September 14, 2021
I just heard the news and can't tell you how shocked and saddened I am. I ran into Christie a couple times when I came home to visit. She never changed. She was still the same bubbly person with the contagious smile and just so full of personality and biting wit. I will always have fond memories of her. Dana, Bonnie and Matt, my heart aches for you and know that I am praying for peace and comfort during this time and in the days ahead.
Alisa (Jenkins) Nepp
Friend
September 14, 2021
Dana and family,
We were so sorry to hear this sad news. I hope that in time your memories will bring peace and comfort to your heart, as it must surely be broken from such tremendous and unexpected loss. I remember not so long ago, she showed up randomly in my driveway and took Curtis to a birthday party at Matt & Kelly's, she was always so kind and sweet and I don't think I ever remember seeing her that she wasn't smiling. She touched so many people lives and will be missed and remembered by all who knew her.
Randall & Lisa Ferguson
September 13, 2021
Bonnie and Family, we cannot know the loss and grief in your hearts right now. We pray that Almighty God will comfort you and give you peace.
Johnny & Vicki Canada
Classmate
September 13, 2021
Megan,
So sorry for your loss. We will be praying for you in the days and weeks ahead. Would love to hear from you.
Bob and Lois Williams
Friend
September 13, 2021
I'm incredibly saddened to hear of Christie's passing. May you all find peace and comfort in the days to come. God bless.
Cristy Corbin
Friend
September 13, 2021
Shocked and saddened to here of Christie's passing. Thinking of you all and sending prayers. Let us know if you need anything.
Amy Barone
Family
September 13, 2021
I am so sorry I won't be able to be there for the funeral. Christie, I still remember playing with Meagan at your house as kids. I remember always knowing I was as safe with you as I was with mom. I remember as a little kid thinking "I may not have a dad, but I have 2 moms so who needs a dad" you were amazing. The Gods blessed the world with a gift when you were born, mama. I wish you could still be here. I have so much to tell you. You always thought I'd have a daughter one day. I hope you can hear me in the after bc when I find out the gender of my 5 month bump, If it's a baby girl, I'm going to scream out to the heavens her name. Stjernelys Anne Trouble nikoldittir Sylfgreinar. If it's a boy, he will be Hickory James Christoff Sylfgreinar. And I will let the child know that they were named after the woman that helped gramma raise mommy before gramma met grampa
Nicole troyer
September 13, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Phyllis Hale
Friend
September 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss Keeping you in my and prayers
Linda Shores
September 12, 2021
Christie was a very special person.She did my hair for many years.She was very caring and made you feel like family.I will really miss her.My prayers are with her family and friends.
Teresa Blankenship
Friend
September 12, 2021
I would like to give my deepest sympathy to Christies family. She was such a sweet and caring person I will miss her so much. She did my hair for along time
Mary Blankenship
Friend
September 12, 2021
Bonnie & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. I'm sure she will be missed by many who knew her. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Acquaintance
September 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Christie's family and friends. A beautiful person, she will be missed by all who knew her.
Billy & Shirley Denton
Friend
September 12, 2021
Christie was always kind and caring. I will miss our talks whenever I would get a haircut. My prayers and sympathy to her family.
Cathy Abbott
September 12, 2021
Christie was a sweet and always made my day brighter when I would get a haircut. I will miss her. May her gentle , sweet soul rest in peace.
Davis Byrd Longsworth
Friend
September 12, 2021
Bonnie and family I am so sorry to hear this news, Grandma Burks loved her so much. Such a lovely precious girl. Please contact me 434 485 6666.
Laura Bradley
Friend
September 12, 2021
So sorry for the loss Christie. Sending prayers & love to her family and to Bobby.
Pat Rice
Friend
September 12, 2021
So sorry to hear of Christy’s passing. Prayers for you and family.
Annie Mayberry
Acquaintance
September 12, 2021
Bonnie & Family

So sorry to hear of your loss. My love , sympathy & prayers go out to you at this difficult time.
Marie Burnett-Vaughan
Friend
September 11, 2021
Bonnie, Matt,Dana, Meagan and family so sorry for passing of Christie. I pray that God comforts everyone at this time.
Lori / Lois smith Pickeral
Neighbor
September 11, 2021
Bonnie and family, I am so very sorry. I pray you can find some comfort in your sweet memories. God be with all of you.
Susan Burke Williams
Friend
September 11, 2021
Nancy Doss
September 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Doss
September 11, 2021
Fly high my friend my condolences to the family.
Carolyn Baldwin
Friend
September 11, 2021
Prayers to the family
Ronnie booker
Acquaintance
September 11, 2021
We are keeping all of you in our prayers during this difficult time. We love you!
Kim Sdams
Friend
September 11, 2021
Bonnie Matt and Dana, Jerry and I are so sorry for your loss if there's anything we can do for you please don't hesitate to call on us, Christina's always special to us. Our sympathies to the whole family. Jerry and Sheila.
Jerry & Sheila Palamar
Friend
September 11, 2021
Bonnie and Family, We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless each of you. With Sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
September 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Christy was a sweet beautiful young lady.
Janet Grissom
Neighbor
September 11, 2021
My deepest condolences to family and friends. Christy was a beautiful person an will be greatly missed. Prayers for all her family an friends. R.I.P my beautiful sweet friend. Love u always!
Julena Taylor Marr
Friend
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 38 of 38 results