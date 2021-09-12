Christie Anne Campbell
Christie Anne Campbell, 47, of Appomattox, died at her residence on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on December 7, 1973, she was the daughter of Bonnie Gilbert Campbell of Spout Spring and the late Dale Clarence Campbell.
Christie was a co-owner of Main Street Barbershop in Appomattox and a hairstylist at Classic Hair and Tan in Boonsboro. She was a member of the Appomattox Moose Lodge #975.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Megan Elizabeth Campbell of Norfolk, Va.; granddaughter, Avalyn Rose Campbell; fiancé, Bobby Layne of Spout Spring; brother, Matthew Campbell, and wife, Kelly of Spout Spring; sister, Dana Hamlett and husband, Marvin of Pamplin; and nieces and nephews, Jenna, Johnny, Kaylin, and Greyson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Hebron Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Walker officiating.
The family will receive friends at the home of Matt and Kelly Campbell.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.