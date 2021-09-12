I am so sorry I won't be able to be there for the funeral. Christie, I still remember playing with Meagan at your house as kids. I remember always knowing I was as safe with you as I was with mom. I remember as a little kid thinking "I may not have a dad, but I have 2 moms so who needs a dad" you were amazing. The Gods blessed the world with a gift when you were born, mama. I wish you could still be here. I have so much to tell you. You always thought I'd have a daughter one day. I hope you can hear me in the after bc when I find out the gender of my 5 month bump, If it's a baby girl, I'm going to scream out to the heavens her name. Stjernelys Anne Trouble nikoldittir Sylfgreinar. If it's a boy, he will be Hickory James Christoff Sylfgreinar. And I will let the child know that they were named after the woman that helped gramma raise mommy before gramma met grampa

Nicole troyer September 13, 2021