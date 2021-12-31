Skylar Darlene and Kenzee. Christina was my best friend and my ride or die sister. I miss her laugh and being bale to call her whenever I need just to laugh. She was an amazing friend and mother. she loved you girls and her momma so much. I was lucky to have such a person like her in my life and by my side. I know she will be watching over you guys and myself. RIP Woody. you got your angel wings;

Sondra Goff School January 3, 2022