Christina Dawn Woody
July 6, 1984 - December 29, 2021
Christina Dawn Woody, 37, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born on July 6, 1984, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of Darlene Cumbee Woody and the late Andrew Jackson Woody, Jr.
Christina was a graduate of Rustburg High School and loved photography. She had a very kind heart and was generous to the homeless when she saw them on the road. She was a loving mother who loved and adored her children and family.
In addition to her mother, she leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Skyler Rose Woody and Mackenzie Ann Woody of Rustburg; and her canine companion, Smooch.
The family would like to give their sincere heartfelt thanks to the staff of Rustburg Rescue Squad and Centra Lynchburg General Hospital for their loving care and support.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Cumbie Memorial Cemetery, 286 Rocky Road in Rustburg.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 31, 2021.