Christina Dawn Woody
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Christina Dawn Woody

July 6, 1984 - December 29, 2021

Christina Dawn Woody, 37, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born on July 6, 1984, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of Darlene Cumbee Woody and the late Andrew Jackson Woody, Jr.

Christina was a graduate of Rustburg High School and loved photography. She had a very kind heart and was generous to the homeless when she saw them on the road. She was a loving mother who loved and adored her children and family.

In addition to her mother, she leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Skyler Rose Woody and Mackenzie Ann Woody of Rustburg; and her canine companion, Smooch.

The family would like to give their sincere heartfelt thanks to the staff of Rustburg Rescue Squad and Centra Lynchburg General Hospital for their loving care and support.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Cumbie Memorial Cemetery, 286 Rocky Road in Rustburg.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Cumbie Memorial Cemetery
286 Rocky Road, Rustburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
Aunt Darlene I am so sorry. I didn´t know about anything until today. I have had covid the last two weeks but my heart goes out to you. I love you and again I´m so sorry
Beverly Downard
Family
January 12, 2022
Skylar Darlene and Kenzee. Christina was my best friend and my ride or die sister. I miss her laugh and being bale to call her whenever I need just to laugh. She was an amazing friend and mother. she loved you girls and her momma so much. I was lucky to have such a person like her in my life and by my side. I know she will be watching over you guys and myself. RIP Woody. you got your angel wings;
Sondra Goff
School
January 3, 2022
Hello Darlene, I'm so sorry to hear of your losses is 2021. I'm hoping and praying for a better 2022 as you and your granddaughters recover from your grief. Best regards, Tom
Tom Gillett
Friend
January 1, 2022
Aunt Patsy
December 31, 2021
