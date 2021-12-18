Christine Ore Crank
Christine Ore Crank of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Born on July 21, 1933, she was 88 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Larry Crank; her mother, Alma Virginia Ore; her father, Artie Ore; four brothers and their spouses, Artie (Karen) of Florida, Frank (Lina) of Lynchburg, Howard "Blackeye"/"Blacky" (Francis) of Harrisonburg, and Earl (Betty Sue) of Lynchburg; and one brother, George, who passed away as a young child.
She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Willie Thomas Crank; his first wife, Maggie Millner; their son, her brother-in-law, Kenneth; and her father-in-law's second wife, Eva Walton, all of Lynchburg.
She is survived by two sons, Michael and Kendall, of Lynchburg; her grandson, Justin of Charlottesville; three siblings and their spouses, Earlene Loving (Charles), Harry (Gladys), Phyllis Tomlinson (Eddie); and sisters-in-law Jane Crank and Mildred Ore, all of Lynchburg.
She was preceded in death by one nephew, and is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, greats, and great-greats. Extended family and close friends are too numerous to specifically recall at this difficult time, much less mention, please forgive us for not recognizing all by name.
A brief memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at Diuguid Funeral Service, 811 Wiggington Road, on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. Followed immediately by a brief graveside service at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in her memory to a trusted charity of your choice
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 18, 2021.