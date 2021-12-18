We(James & I), had many great times, with Christine & Larry. Thought the world of them! Although, I didn´t keep in touch, since, my stroke, I often, thought of Her, Michael, Kendall, & Justin& his Mom, Judy! Will see them, all, again, when, we meet, in Heaven! Love & Hugs to Christines´ Family!

