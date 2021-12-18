Menu
Christine Ore Crank
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Christine Ore Crank

Christine Ore Crank of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Born on July 21, 1933, she was 88 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Larry Crank; her mother, Alma Virginia Ore; her father, Artie Ore; four brothers and their spouses, Artie (Karen) of Florida, Frank (Lina) of Lynchburg, Howard "Blackeye"/"Blacky" (Francis) of Harrisonburg, and Earl (Betty Sue) of Lynchburg; and one brother, George, who passed away as a young child.

She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Willie Thomas Crank; his first wife, Maggie Millner; their son, her brother-in-law, Kenneth; and her father-in-law's second wife, Eva Walton, all of Lynchburg.

She is survived by two sons, Michael and Kendall, of Lynchburg; her grandson, Justin of Charlottesville; three siblings and their spouses, Earlene Loving (Charles), Harry (Gladys), Phyllis Tomlinson (Eddie); and sisters-in-law Jane Crank and Mildred Ore, all of Lynchburg.

She was preceded in death by one nephew, and is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, greats, and great-greats. Extended family and close friends are too numerous to specifically recall at this difficult time, much less mention, please forgive us for not recognizing all by name.

A brief memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at Diuguid Funeral Service, 811 Wiggington Road, on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. Followed immediately by a brief graveside service at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in her memory to a trusted charity of your choice.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Diuguid Funeral Service
811 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Diuguid Funeral Service
811 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
20
Graveside service
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With our sincere sympathy, Betty Chaney and Nancy Auth
Nancy Auth
Family
December 30, 2021
Sorry to hear about Ms Crank -- she was such a sweet lady and praying for the family - may God be with each and every one --and bless you all !
Bonnie Day
Friend
December 21, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Christine was a lovely lady and I regret we never had more time to spend with the family, With our deepest sympathy. Betty Phillips and Nancy P Auth.
Nancy P Auth
Family
December 19, 2021
We(James & I), had many great times, with Christine & Larry. Thought the world of them! Although, I didn´t keep in touch, since, my stroke, I often, thought of Her, Michael, Kendall, & Justin& his Mom, Judy! Will see them, all, again, when, we meet, in Heaven! Love & Hugs to Christines´ Family!
Sandra Denton
Other
December 18, 2021
