Christine Coleman Hutchinson
Christine Coleman Hutchinson, 95, of Forest and formerly of Greensboro, N.C., passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Runk and Pratt, Gristmill. She was the widow of Marion "Mack" Dubose Hutchinson. She and Mack enjoyed many years together living in Greensboro, N.C.
Christine was born in Amherst County on June 5, 1925 to the late Wiley Newton Coleman Sr. and the late Ola Martin Wingfield Coleman. She graduated from Madison Heights High School and then enjoyed a long career until her retirement with AT&T.
In addition to her husband and parents, Christine was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Brizendine; brothers, James N. Coleman, Wiley N. Coleman Jr., Virgil A. Coleman Sr., Curtis B. Coleman, Alfred B. Coleman and Willie Warden Coleman.
Christine is survived by her brother, Thomas Excell Coleman; her sisters-in-law, Margie Hicks Coleman, Rebecca Hurt Coleman and Joyce M. Coleman; nieces, Patricia Norwood, Mary Martin, Janet Hailey, Leah Thomas, Susan Bentley Jatzlau, Belva Short, Karen King, Bethany Doolin and a special niece, Christie Hines; nephews, Lewis Brizendine, Harold Brizendine, Virgil Coleman Jr., Tommy Coleman and James Coleman; and many great nieces and great nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Keith Vinson officiating. Interment will follow at Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 25, 2021.