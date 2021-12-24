Christopher



Burse



Robert M. Irving August 3, 1942 - July 23, 1949 Lelia J. Irving March 20, 1914 - May 19, 1976 Paul M. Irving July 6, 1911 - October 30, 1996 Christopher D. Burse November 14, 1994 - October 4, 1997 Dorothy E. Hatcher September 22, 1940 - November 6, 2014 Tamika O. Robinson May 18, 1975 - November 18, 2017 Mary D. Henderson April 10, 1937 - November 10, 2019 Brennan J. Irving January 25, 1983 - September 2, 2020 Ruth I. Burse December 15, 1943 - December 6, 2020



OUR FAMILY IN HEAVEN MERRY CHRISTMAS



We cannot say, we must not say That they are dead. They are just away! With a cheery smile and a wave of their hands, They have wandered into an unknown land And left us dreaming how very fair It must be, since they lingers there; So think of them faring on, as dear In the love of There as the love of Here, Think of them still as the same and say, They are not dead, They are just away. We love and miss each of you, Your family



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 24, 2021.