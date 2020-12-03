Christopher GwaltneyMarch 12, 1987 - November 21, 2020Christopher Aaron Gwaltney was born on March 12, 1987, to Michael and the late Sheila Swain Gwaltney. He departed this on November 21, 2020, peacefully at his home, in Radford, Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila Swain Gwaltney.Those left to cherish his memories are his father, Michael Gwaltney of Concord, Va.; grandmother, Helen Govan of Concord, Va.; uncles, Jack Gwaltney Jr. of Richmond, Va., and David Swain of Madison Heights, Va.; sister, Michelle Gwaltney Jones of Bronx, N.Y.; cousin, Angel Hairston (Sidney) of Boyds, Md.; special friend, Quiana Mizell of Radford, Va., and a host of loving family and friends.A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Archer Creek Cemetery with Pastor Anthony Johnson, Eulogist.