Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christopher Jennings
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Christopher Jennings

Christopher Scott Jennings, 50, of Belle Grove Drive, Appomattox, was gloriously gathered to the side of his Lord Thursday, December 9, 2021. For 17 years, he was Kristi's loving husband. For more than 40 years, he was a child of God.

Born in Lynchburg January 27, 1971, Chris was the son of Fay and the late James Jennings of Madison Heights.

Chris had a deep love of the woods and cherished any time he could get in God's great outdoors. Chris was fiercely loyal and protective over his family. The tireless dedication with which he worked he did out of his overwhelming desire to provide for his family. He was an active member of Bible Baptist Church in his beloved Appomattox. He so enjoyed the fellowship he found there and loved to worship and serve his Savior. Chris' heart was working as a Troop Leader with Trail Life Troop VA-1709, where he loved mentoring young men. Chris was an avid and lifelong sports fan whose greatest joy was watching his son play ball. It was his great honor to coach Jackson in Little League in Appomattox. Chris was a student of American History, who enjoyed all things Civil War. He was a voracious reader of anything he could get his hands on, but particularly loved biographies of historical U.S. figures. Chris knew no strangers. His easy going, jovial and kind nature made everyone a friend. He was Kristi's gentle giant, a man of few but powerful words when something needed to be said. To know Chris like we knew him was to love him completely, just for who he was. Nothing more.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son, Jackson Lee, who he so proudly named after his two favorite Confederate Generals; one brother, Jeffrey and Samantha Jennings of Evington; four brothers- and sisters-in law, John and Kim Zeh of Buckingham, Charlie and Kelley Mason of Gladys, Rodney and Kathi Seay of Forest, and James and Karla Abercrombie of Stone Mountain, Ga. He is also survived by 24 nieces and nephews who he adored, and who adored him.

The family will receive friends at Bible Baptist Church, Appomattox on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jonathan Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery.

Chris loved his church and would be honored if you made a donation in his memory to Bible Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 2014, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bible Baptist Church
Appomattox, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bible Baptist Church
Appomattox, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you and family.
Ashley Clements
Friend
December 18, 2021
Kristi and Jackson we are praying for you We were sorry to hear of Kris death. God bless you both.
Wayne Lee
Friend
December 16, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of Chris at so young an age. I will pray for Chris and his family.
George Jennings
Family
December 14, 2021
Kristi and Jackson, We send you both our deepest condolences. All of our late evenings and weekends on football fields made us family. We love you both. May God comfort you at all times.
Devin & Dominique Foster
December 14, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. You are in our hearts always.
Love , Jimmy & Karen Bowling
KAREN BOWLING
Family
December 13, 2021
Kristi, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time. I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Chris. I pray that the comfort and peace of God will be with you as he wraps his loving arms around you.
Melnda Campbell Tyree
December 13, 2021
Kristi & Jackson
Our prayers are with you both as you grieve the loss of your beloved Chris. May you feel God's comforting arms wrap around you both.
Scott & Cheryl Hargus
December 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jerry and Nancy Davis
Family
December 12, 2021
Our prayers are with you all. Chris was such a friendly man and a joy to speak with.
Daniel and Kathryn Mason
Friend
December 11, 2021
Chris was a wonderful man.Praying for the family.
David& Charlotte Page
Friend
December 11, 2021
I am absolutely heartbroken for you Jeff and your entire family. Half of my childhood was spent at y'alls house. We grew up like siblings almost. Please God give all of Chris' loved ones the strength they will need to make it through the upcoming days weeks and months. I am praying for you.
Ellen Allcock
Friend
December 11, 2021
Kristi & Jackson,
Erika and I are so saddened with the earthly loss of Chris! He was such a wonderful Man of God whom now he is rejoicing with. Jackson and you are in our prayers!!!
John Vannoy
Friend
December 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results