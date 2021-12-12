Christopher Jennings
Christopher Scott Jennings, 50, of Belle Grove Drive, Appomattox, was gloriously gathered to the side of his Lord Thursday, December 9, 2021. For 17 years, he was Kristi's loving husband. For more than 40 years, he was a child of God.
Born in Lynchburg January 27, 1971, Chris was the son of Fay and the late James Jennings of Madison Heights.
Chris had a deep love of the woods and cherished any time he could get in God's great outdoors. Chris was fiercely loyal and protective over his family. The tireless dedication with which he worked he did out of his overwhelming desire to provide for his family. He was an active member of Bible Baptist Church in his beloved Appomattox. He so enjoyed the fellowship he found there and loved to worship and serve his Savior. Chris' heart was working as a Troop Leader with Trail Life Troop VA-1709, where he loved mentoring young men. Chris was an avid and lifelong sports fan whose greatest joy was watching his son play ball. It was his great honor to coach Jackson in Little League in Appomattox. Chris was a student of American History, who enjoyed all things Civil War. He was a voracious reader of anything he could get his hands on, but particularly loved biographies of historical U.S. figures. Chris knew no strangers. His easy going, jovial and kind nature made everyone a friend. He was Kristi's gentle giant, a man of few but powerful words when something needed to be said. To know Chris like we knew him was to love him completely, just for who he was. Nothing more.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son, Jackson Lee, who he so proudly named after his two favorite Confederate Generals; one brother, Jeffrey and Samantha Jennings of Evington; four brothers- and sisters-in law, John and Kim Zeh of Buckingham, Charlie and Kelley Mason of Gladys, Rodney and Kathi Seay of Forest, and James and Karla Abercrombie of Stone Mountain, Ga. He is also survived by 24 nieces and nephews who he adored, and who adored him.
The family will receive friends at Bible Baptist Church, Appomattox on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jonathan Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery.
Chris loved his church and would be honored if you made a donation in his memory to Bible Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 2014, Appomattox, VA 24522.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 12, 2021.