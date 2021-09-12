Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christopher John Pfau
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Christopher John Pfau

Christopher John Pfau of Goode, Va. was born on November 10, 1961, in Philadelphia, Pa. to George Edward Pfau Sr., and Theresa Ann Chesney Pfau. Chris was the fifth of their six children. Chris believed in Jesus Christ for his eternal salvation as a youth at vacation Bible school at Cedar Grove Church in Philadelphia.

The family moved to Lynchburg in 1979 and Chris graduated from Lynchburg Christian Academy that same year. Chris was an avid Outdoorsman, and his favorite activities included hunting at the cabin he leased, or fishing at the river with his son, Christopher. He took many trophy deer and turkey that are proudly displayed on his basement walls.

On April 23, 1994, Chris was united in marriage to Sarah Borland at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va. Together, the Lord gave them three lovely children, Jordan (1995), Micah (1999), and Christopher Jr. (2001). Chris was always a loving, faithful, God-fearing, hard-working, protector and provider for his family, and they loved him dearly! Chris was also a faithful member of his church, and would go early every Sunday morning to save seats for his family. Chris always seemed to have a quick wit about him, and he could always make you laugh! Chris was a good auto mechanic but found his primary vocation as a foreman with Southern Air for 24 years (1997-2021). Chris always took pride in putting forth his best efforts, as he wanted the job done right! Chris died at Lynchburg General Hospital in Lynchburg, Va. on September 6, 2021, after a brief bout with Covid-19.

Left to mourn his passing are Sarah, his precious wife of 27 years; his dear children Jordan Pfau of Connecticut, Micah Pfau of Forest, Va., and Christopher Pfau of Goode, Va.; his brother George Pfau and wife, Anne of Blue Anchor, N.J.; sister, Tina Raeside and husband, Jack of Pennington Gap, Va.; brother, Stephen Pfau and wife, Tori of Philadelphia, Pa.; brother Michael Pfau and wife, Deanna of Wilmington, Del.; brother Oliver Pfau of Philadelphia, Pa.; many brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is scheduled for Whitten Timberlake on Wednesday, September 15 from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Whitten Timberlake on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park on Route 221.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Sep
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Sarah and Family, We are heartbroken to here this. May God bring you peace and healing. With our Deepest Sympathy.
Don and Gail Alexander
September 14, 2021
Steve Pfau family
September 13, 2021
Chris was such a great guy! Always enjoyed he and his family. Praying the Lord will keep you in peace.
Scott & Michelle Bonheim
September 13, 2021
Sarah (& Family), We are so sorry to hear of Chris´ passing. Although he is rejoicing with his Father, he leaves behind a family that´s heartbroken. We always enjoyed sitting behind you in church and watching Chris smile when you came into church. Praying for you! Ron & Mary
Ron & Mary Highton
September 12, 2021
Sarah, So sorry to hear of your loss. You and the children are in our thoughts and prayers. Sharon and Wesley.
Sharon H Winfree
Friend
September 12, 2021
I'm speechless. Chris and I were together for 3 years in the 80s. Taught me about cars, and always had fun in his '68 Pontiac Lemans that he treasured. My family loved him, and he was always helping my dad at our body shop restoring cars. He taught me alot while we were together and I will always cherish that. Fly high, sweet Chris.
Lisa Riley
Other
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results