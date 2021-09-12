I'm speechless. Chris and I were together for 3 years in the 80s. Taught me about cars, and always had fun in his '68 Pontiac Lemans that he treasured. My family loved him, and he was always helping my dad at our body shop restoring cars. He taught me alot while we were together and I will always cherish that. Fly high, sweet Chris.

Lisa Riley Other September 12, 2021