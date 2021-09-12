Christopher John Pfau
Christopher John Pfau of Goode, Va. was born on November 10, 1961, in Philadelphia, Pa. to George Edward Pfau Sr., and Theresa Ann Chesney Pfau. Chris was the fifth of their six children. Chris believed in Jesus Christ for his eternal salvation as a youth at vacation Bible school at Cedar Grove Church in Philadelphia.
The family moved to Lynchburg in 1979 and Chris graduated from Lynchburg Christian Academy that same year. Chris was an avid Outdoorsman, and his favorite activities included hunting at the cabin he leased, or fishing at the river with his son, Christopher. He took many trophy deer and turkey that are proudly displayed on his basement walls.
On April 23, 1994, Chris was united in marriage to Sarah Borland at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va. Together, the Lord gave them three lovely children, Jordan (1995), Micah (1999), and Christopher Jr. (2001). Chris was always a loving, faithful, God-fearing, hard-working, protector and provider for his family, and they loved him dearly! Chris was also a faithful member of his church, and would go early every Sunday morning to save seats for his family. Chris always seemed to have a quick wit about him, and he could always make you laugh! Chris was a good auto mechanic but found his primary vocation as a foreman with Southern Air for 24 years (1997-2021). Chris always took pride in putting forth his best efforts, as he wanted the job done right! Chris died at Lynchburg General Hospital in Lynchburg, Va. on September 6, 2021, after a brief bout with Covid-19.
Left to mourn his passing are Sarah, his precious wife of 27 years; his dear children Jordan Pfau of Connecticut, Micah Pfau of Forest, Va., and Christopher Pfau of Goode, Va.; his brother George Pfau and wife, Anne of Blue Anchor, N.J.; sister, Tina Raeside and husband, Jack of Pennington Gap, Va.; brother, Stephen Pfau and wife, Tori of Philadelphia, Pa.; brother Michael Pfau and wife, Deanna of Wilmington, Del.; brother Oliver Pfau of Philadelphia, Pa.; many brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled for Whitten Timberlake on Wednesday, September 15 from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Whitten Timberlake on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park on Route 221.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.