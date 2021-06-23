Christopher Thomas Walker
Christopher Thomas Walker, 29, of Hurt, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Born in Lynchburg, on February 20, 1992, he was a son of Tommy and Jackie Catlett Walker. He is also survived by a brother, James Walker and his girlfriend, Sara Swain; his grandmothers, Carole Thomas Catlett, and Ruth Miller Walker; his beloved companion, Oreo, and many uncles, aunts and loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Willie Catlett and Luther Walker Jr. and his great-grandmother, Frances Thomas (Nana).
Chris graduated Brookville High School in 2011, was employed with Cunningham Brothers, loved life and his friends and had a great faith.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Pastor Sam E. Stump Jr. with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider your local humane society.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 23, 2021.