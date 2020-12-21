Clarence Wayne Ayers
November 7, 1955 - December 18, 2020
Clarence Wayne Ayers, 65, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the UVA Medical Center. He was the husband of DeAnne Mace Ayers. Born November 7, 1955, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Clarence Houston Ayers and the late Carrie Thompson Ayers.
Wayne was a supervisor for Flowers Baking Company. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a son, Carl Mayberry.
In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by three children, Darryl Mace of Gladys, Christopher Wayne Ayers and his wife, Alison of Concord and Lisa Mays of Madison Heights; and six grandchildren, Jacob Grishaw, Devin Mace, Elijah Grishaw, Skylar Mace, Layla Ayers and Wyatt Ayers. He is also survived by a lifelong, special friend, Ronnie Lipscomb; a son by choice, Aaron Moore; and other loving family members and friends.
There will be an open time to pay respects from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and the family will receive friends at other times at the residence.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 21, 2020.