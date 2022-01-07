Clarence Edward "Eddie" Campbell, III
May 22, 1954 - January 6, 2022
Clarence E. Campbell, III, "Eddie", 67, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Born on May 22, 1954, in Low Moor, Va., he was a son of the late Clarence Edward Campbell II and Nancy Downey Campbell. He was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and a retired mechanical engineer. Eddie loved sports, especially UVA, and served as a football referee for twenty five years for LAOA and COA. He loved to camp and fish, or any outdoor activity. He also loved his family and his many dear friends. His grandchildren were very special to him.
He is survived by one daughter, Ashley Woodson and her husband, Brandon, of Nashville, Tenn.; one son, Matthew Campbell and his wife, Amanda, of Lynchburg; two sisters, Cheri Blair and her husband, Bo, of Forest, Va., and Margie Byrd of Williamsburg, Va.; two brothers, Michael Campbell and his wife, Susie Owen, of Edisto Beach, S.C., and Gary Campbell and his wife, Dana, of Lynchburg; and three grandchildren, Sophie Campbell, Hayden Campbell and Liam Woodson.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2050 Langhorne Rd., Suite 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.
On-line condolence may be made at www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
.
Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel
811 Wiggington Rd.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 7, 2022.