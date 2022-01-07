Menu
Clarence Edward "Eddie" Campbell III
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Clarence Edward "Eddie" Campbell, III

May 22, 1954 - January 6, 2022

Clarence E. Campbell, III, "Eddie", 67, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Born on May 22, 1954, in Low Moor, Va., he was a son of the late Clarence Edward Campbell II and Nancy Downey Campbell. He was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and a retired mechanical engineer. Eddie loved sports, especially UVA, and served as a football referee for twenty five years for LAOA and COA. He loved to camp and fish, or any outdoor activity. He also loved his family and his many dear friends. His grandchildren were very special to him.

He is survived by one daughter, Ashley Woodson and her husband, Brandon, of Nashville, Tenn.; one son, Matthew Campbell and his wife, Amanda, of Lynchburg; two sisters, Cheri Blair and her husband, Bo, of Forest, Va., and Margie Byrd of Williamsburg, Va.; two brothers, Michael Campbell and his wife, Susie Owen, of Edisto Beach, S.C., and Gary Campbell and his wife, Dana, of Lynchburg; and three grandchildren, Sophie Campbell, Hayden Campbell and Liam Woodson.

A visitation will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Rd., Suite 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.

On-line condolence may be made at www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel

811 Wiggington Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers for all the family. I worked with HIS dAD(BUCK) AT GE.
Alice krantz Keesee
Work
January 15, 2022
So sorry to learn of Eddie's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Brenda Harris,George Harris
Other
January 13, 2022
My condolences on the loss of your loved one. I work at Kroger where he shopped, he was always very kind, God Bless
Linda Kennon
January 12, 2022
I have great memories of working with Eddie at EMH. He had such a wonderful sense of humor and was so much fun. He was always so kind to me. He was a very special person.
Cathy East
January 7, 2022
I have fond memories of Eddie as a young man when he played ball at Perrymont Playground and Sandusky Jr. High.
My condolences to Eddie's family and friends.
School
January 7, 2022
Wyndham Ocean Ridge, Edisto
January 7, 2022
