Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarence Neville "Smokey" Hicks
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Clarence "Smokey" Neville Hicks

Clarence Neville Hicks "Smokey" of Amherst, Virginia, born on March 11, 1928, went to be with his Lord at the age of 93, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home with his immediate family at his bedside. Smokey was born in Amherst County, Virginia, to Effie Hicks and James Branham.

Smokey proudly served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force with many years of service. During his service, Smokey was active in the Korean War, and received several medals, including the Victory Medal of Germany, the United Nations Medal of Germany, and the Purple Heart Medal.

After being discharged from the military, Smokey proudly began working for Crown Cork & Seal on July 26, 1971, and retired April 1, 1988, after 17 years of service. While working for Crown Cork & Seal, he proudly drove 2,750,000 miles. During his time at Crown Cork and Seal, Smokey developed a lifelong friendship with Fred Lawson and Norvella of Salisbury, Md., Phil Compton and wife, Freda, of Joppa, Md., and Jack Nelson and Mary of Joppa, Md.

Smokey was a member of the Monacan Indian Nation, he was proud of his Native American heritage and looked forward to attending the tribe's annual Homecoming and Pow-Wow.

Nothing was more valuable to Smokey than family and friends. Smokey was preceded in death by his parents, James and Effie; grandson, Donald Ray Hicks; son, Tony Garland Hicks, and several brothers and a sister.

Smokey is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 53 years, "Bonnie Lou"; his sons, Gary Hicks of White Hall, Md., Marty Hicks and wife, Patricia, of Abingdon, Md., James Ronald Hicks and wife, Jo, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Michael Hicks of Franklin, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Joseph Hicks, Faith Hicks, Christopher Hicks, and Timothy Baker. In addition, Smokey is survived by the two apples of his eye, Roran James Mirams "run" and his "curly-headed baby" Emma Rae Mirams. In addition, Smokey is survived by numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, at 4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel, 3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, Va. Friends and family are invited to join the family to celebrate Smokey's life following the service at Monacan Nation Hall, 111 Highview Drive, Madison Heights, Va.

The family would like to especially thank the staff of Kindred Hospice, the Visiting Angels, and the Monacan Nation for their support. Those wishing to donate, please consider the Monacan Indian Nation, Madison Height, Va.

Dad was the key to our home and the heartbeat of our family.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Jun
21
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I´m just seeing this but Clarence was one of the sweetest men. He always was looking out for us kids at Walmart he was very loved!
Kristen Annette Terry
June 28, 2021
What a sweet man, I was his CNA at the Summit , He was a blessing , so sorry for the family loss of this precious soul . My Thoughts & Prayers are with you.
Patty M Fuller
Other
June 22, 2021
So sad to hear about the passing of Smokey. I remember him playing music with my Dad Roy Birch on Holiday St many many years ago. May God comfort all of the family during this difficult time
Scottie Birch
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results