Clarence "Smokey" Neville Hicks
Clarence Neville Hicks "Smokey" of Amherst, Virginia, born on March 11, 1928, went to be with his Lord at the age of 93, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home with his immediate family at his bedside. Smokey was born in Amherst County, Virginia, to Effie Hicks and James Branham.
Smokey proudly served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force with many years of service. During his service, Smokey was active in the Korean War, and received several medals, including the Victory Medal of Germany, the United Nations Medal of Germany, and the Purple Heart Medal.
After being discharged from the military, Smokey proudly began working for Crown Cork & Seal on July 26, 1971, and retired April 1, 1988, after 17 years of service. While working for Crown Cork & Seal, he proudly drove 2,750,000 miles. During his time at Crown Cork and Seal, Smokey developed a lifelong friendship with Fred Lawson and Norvella of Salisbury, Md., Phil Compton and wife, Freda, of Joppa, Md., and Jack Nelson and Mary of Joppa, Md.
Smokey was a member of the Monacan Indian Nation, he was proud of his Native American heritage and looked forward to attending the tribe's annual Homecoming and Pow-Wow.
Nothing was more valuable to Smokey than family and friends. Smokey was preceded in death by his parents, James and Effie; grandson, Donald Ray Hicks; son, Tony Garland Hicks, and several brothers and a sister.
Smokey is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 53 years, "Bonnie Lou"; his sons, Gary Hicks of White Hall, Md., Marty Hicks and wife, Patricia, of Abingdon, Md., James Ronald Hicks and wife, Jo, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Michael Hicks of Franklin, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Joseph Hicks, Faith Hicks, Christopher Hicks, and Timothy Baker. In addition, Smokey is survived by the two apples of his eye, Roran James Mirams "run" and his "curly-headed baby" Emma Rae Mirams. In addition, Smokey is survived by numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, at 4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel, 3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, Va. Friends and family are invited to join the family to celebrate Smokey's life following the service at Monacan Nation Hall, 111 Highview Drive, Madison Heights, Va.
The family would like to especially thank the staff of Kindred Hospice, the Visiting Angels, and the Monacan Nation for their support. Those wishing to donate, please consider the Monacan Indian Nation, Madison Height, Va.
Dad was the key to our home and the heartbeat of our family.
