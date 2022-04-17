Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarence H. White
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 19 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
Send Flowers
Clarence H. White

Clarence Haywood White, 86, of Horseshoe Road, Appomattox, died on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Myrtle Moore White.

He was the loving father to his daughters, Sharon L. White of Richmond, and Katherine W. Watkins and husband, Robbie, of Mechanicsville and the adoring Pop to his two grandchildren, Kensley Watkins Brogdon and husband, Ethan, and Landon Watkins. He is also survived by two sisters, Erna W. Daye of Rice, and Katie W. Pearson Kidd of Appomattox; a sister-in-law, Jean M. LeGrand; a brother-law, Jack Wayne Burks, both of Appomattox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born in Appomattox County, Va., on April 16, 1935, he was a son of the late Flora Franklin White and Clyde Jackson White. He was the owner, operator, and President of C.H. White Construction Company from 1971 - 2017, a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. Clarence enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf, but farming was his passion.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2021, at Memorial United Methodist Church by the Rev. Norman Ramsey. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider Appomattox County FFA Alumni Association, P.O. Box 328, Appomattox, VA 24522, or Centra Hospice of Farmville, 1705 East 3rd Street, Farmville, VA 23901.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Apr
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Memorial United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Clarence was always such a loving and kind Christian man. His family was the pride of his life. He will definitely be missed by many who knew him. May God comfort you in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Family
April 16, 2022
I’m sending lots of love to the family!! During Covid, we started making “joy caravan” visits to our older church family members. When Myrtle was still alive, Clarence was always eager to send us to her! He was always busy working around the house. My last visit was when we went Christmas caroling. None of us were great singers but Clarence enjoyed it and kept asking for more. Touched my heart. Rest well Mr White!❤
Sue Eggleston
Friend
April 16, 2022
White Family:
So sorry for the loss of your dad may the many memories you have of him help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
April 16, 2022
So sorry for your family's loss.
Vickie Lucado
Neighbor
April 16, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Many fond memories!! The family is in my thoughts and Prayers,
Carolyn Mayberry
April 16, 2022
Sharon and Kathy, it breaks my heart to hear this news. Clarence and Myrtle were compassionate and loving people that I have a tremendous respect for. They both taught me how to be a responsible adult and I'm a much better person just for knowing them. Clarence was more like a big brother to me for over 45 years. I love him so much and the whole county of Appomattox will certainly miss his wisdom and compassion. We all grew up together and I will always love and cherish our childhood memories. Sharon and Kathy please accept my sincerest condolences.
Billy Christian
Friend
April 16, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results