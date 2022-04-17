Clarence H. White
Clarence Haywood White, 86, of Horseshoe Road, Appomattox, died on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Myrtle Moore White.
He was the loving father to his daughters, Sharon L. White of Richmond, and Katherine W. Watkins and husband, Robbie, of Mechanicsville and the adoring Pop to his two grandchildren, Kensley Watkins Brogdon and husband, Ethan, and Landon Watkins. He is also survived by two sisters, Erna W. Daye of Rice, and Katie W. Pearson Kidd of Appomattox; a sister-in-law, Jean M. LeGrand; a brother-law, Jack Wayne Burks, both of Appomattox; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born in Appomattox County, Va., on April 16, 1935, he was a son of the late Flora Franklin White and Clyde Jackson White. He was the owner, operator, and President of C.H. White Construction Company from 1971 - 2017, a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. Clarence enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf, but farming was his passion.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2021, at Memorial United Methodist Church by the Rev. Norman Ramsey. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Those wishing to make memorials please consider Appomattox County FFA Alumni Association, P.O. Box 328, Appomattox, VA 24522, or Centra Hospice of Farmville, 1705 East 3rd Street, Farmville, VA 23901.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 17, 2022.