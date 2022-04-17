Sharon and Kathy, it breaks my heart to hear this news. Clarence and Myrtle were compassionate and loving people that I have a tremendous respect for. They both taught me how to be a responsible adult and I'm a much better person just for knowing them. Clarence was more like a big brother to me for over 45 years. I love him so much and the whole county of Appomattox will certainly miss his wisdom and compassion. We all grew up together and I will always love and cherish our childhood memories. Sharon and Kathy please accept my sincerest condolences.

Billy Christian Friend April 16, 2022