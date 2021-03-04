Clarice Odell Gilbert
Ms. Clarice Odell Gilbert, departed this life on February 27, 2021, at the Carrington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Edward James Gilbert. She was born in Pittsylvania County, to the late Eppie and Bessie Callands. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Emma Hicks; four sisters, Pauline Turpin, Christine Tinsley, Lilly Mae Toler, and Betty Benson; and four brothers, Samuel, Frank, Clarence and Nathaniel Callands.
She leaves to mourn her loss, four sons, Louis Gilbert (Norma) of Rustburg, Isiah Gilbert (Yvonne), Roger Gilbert (Shirley), and Percy Gilbert (Brenda), all of Lynchburg. 13 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends; and two sisters-in-law, Rosa Parker and Jeanette Callands.
A virtual service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 4, 2021.