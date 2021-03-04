Menu
Clarice Odell Gilbert
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Clarice Odell Gilbert

Ms. Clarice Odell Gilbert, departed this life on February 27, 2021, at the Carrington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Edward James Gilbert. She was born in Pittsylvania County, to the late Eppie and Bessie Callands. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Emma Hicks; four sisters, Pauline Turpin, Christine Tinsley, Lilly Mae Toler, and Betty Benson; and four brothers, Samuel, Frank, Clarence and Nathaniel Callands.

She leaves to mourn her loss, four sons, Louis Gilbert (Norma) of Rustburg, Isiah Gilbert (Yvonne), Roger Gilbert (Shirley), and Percy Gilbert (Brenda), all of Lynchburg. 13 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends; and two sisters-in-law, Rosa Parker and Jeanette Callands.

A virtual service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Service
2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
VA
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
Roger, myself and Robin want to extend to you and Shirley , along to all of your family , our deepest and sincere condolences at this time . We are so very sorry for your loss. Please know that our prayers for comfort are with the Gilbert family . I´m very sorry friend . Keith and Robin
Keith Taylor
March 4, 2021
