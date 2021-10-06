Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Claris Lindbergh Keatts
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Claris Lindbergh Keatts

May 14, 1928 - October 4, 2021

Claris Lindbergh Keatts, 93, of 1103 Lynch Mill Road, Altavista, died on Monday, October 4, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of the late Rachel Thomas Keatts for fifty-eight years.

He was born on May 14, 1928, in Pittsylvania County, a son of the late Posie L. Keatts and Lena Mae Shields Keatts. He was a member of Crosspoint Church and a retired employee of BGF.

He is survived by two daughters, Jonelle Keatts of Altavista, and Stacy Lyn Dunbar and her husband, J.R., of Gretna; one son, Judson Thomas Keatts and his wife, Cindy, of Hurt; two grandchildren, Sara Mitchell and her husband, Mike, and Wyatt Keatts and his wife, Lindsey; and two great-grandchildren, Juliana Mitchell and Rachel Keatts.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry, Dutch, Joel, and Nolan Keatts; and two sisters, Bernice Kirby and Doris Wild.

A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Crosspoint Church by the Rev. Rick. Boda. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at the residence.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider to Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Crosspoint Church
1000, Altavista, VA
Oct
7
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Crosspoint Church
1000, Altavista, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.