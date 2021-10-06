Claris Lindbergh Keatts
May 14, 1928 - October 4, 2021
Claris Lindbergh Keatts, 93, of 1103 Lynch Mill Road, Altavista, died on Monday, October 4, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of the late Rachel Thomas Keatts for fifty-eight years.
He was born on May 14, 1928, in Pittsylvania County, a son of the late Posie L. Keatts and Lena Mae Shields Keatts. He was a member of Crosspoint Church and a retired employee of BGF.
He is survived by two daughters, Jonelle Keatts of Altavista, and Stacy Lyn Dunbar and her husband, J.R., of Gretna; one son, Judson Thomas Keatts and his wife, Cindy, of Hurt; two grandchildren, Sara Mitchell and her husband, Mike, and Wyatt Keatts and his wife, Lindsey; and two great-grandchildren, Juliana Mitchell and Rachel Keatts.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry, Dutch, Joel, and Nolan Keatts; and two sisters, Bernice Kirby and Doris Wild.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Crosspoint Church by the Rev. Rick. Boda. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at the residence.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider to Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 6, 2021.