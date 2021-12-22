I met Clarissa over 3 years ago. She joined our church and joined the choir sharing her beautiful voice and praise dance touched our hearts.. Such a sweet person whom I will never forget. She caught the bouquet at my wedding and we lost touch when she went back to Lynchburg but she will always be in my heart. I will continue to pray fir the family as this is a hard pill to swallow.

Tonya Jones Friend December 23, 2021