Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarissa Devon Jones
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Clarissa Devon Jones

Clarissa Devon Jones, 37, departed this life on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born on July 2, 1984, to James Jones and Stella Jones.

Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Ricqual Haskins; sister, Shelby Page, brother, Quincy Jones, and Corey Jones; granddaughter, Bela Haskins; grandson, Kayden Haskins; nieces, Shenise Bell, Jade Jones, Sameria Jones, Sheena Jones and Shacorie Jones; nephews, Quinn Bell, Camaree Jones, Comonte Jones and Caliq Jones and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Edward Jones, officiating. Family and friends come on Monday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. to pay their respects. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Davis-Turner Funeral Service

1016 Rivermont Ave.

Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
VA
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Ann shelton
Friend
December 31, 2021
She was a beautiful soul who was taken to soon I will miss her dearly she was a bright beautiful smart caring person and God has one more beautiful angel to watch over us all my God be with you baby girl and your family in time of need I love you and will forever miss you
Ann shelton
Friend
December 31, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Maurice/Ann Davis
Friend
December 28, 2021
Sending prayers and love to the Jones family.
Deborah Taliaferro
December 27, 2021
I met Clarissa when she was talking to my brother a long time ago...She was a beautiful soul and I was Blessed to have known her..Such a tragedy, I will miss her...Jones family stay strong and you will all be in my prayers .
Ciarra (Penn)Barrett
December 24, 2021
I met Clarissa over 3 years ago. She joined our church and joined the choir sharing her beautiful voice and praise dance touched our hearts.. Such a sweet person whom I will never forget. She caught the bouquet at my wedding and we lost touch when she went back to Lynchburg but she will always be in my heart. I will continue to pray fir the family as this is a hard pill to swallow.
Tonya Jones
Friend
December 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of your family member. Praying the Lord will keep you all closer to His heart as you go through this season of grief.
Dianne Sorrells
December 22, 2021
Sorry to hear about the passing of your love one.
Rurh Gilbert
December 22, 2021
You was a dear freind. You will truly be missed!! I´m going to miss your smiling face every time I saw you. To the family I send my deepest condolence. She was such a kind and loving person.
Jason garland
December 22, 2021
I want to express my heart-felt condolences to the family. I am praying for comfort and peace and healing.
Larry Pollard
Friend
December 22, 2021
Jones Family: We extend our sympathy to the Jones family. May the many memories you have of her help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
Other
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results