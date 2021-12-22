Clarissa Devon Jones
Clarissa Devon Jones, 37, departed this life on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born on July 2, 1984, to James Jones and Stella Jones.
Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Ricqual Haskins; sister, Shelby Page, brother, Quincy Jones, and Corey Jones; granddaughter, Bela Haskins; grandson, Kayden Haskins; nieces, Shenise Bell, Jade Jones, Sameria Jones, Sheena Jones and Shacorie Jones; nephews, Quinn Bell, Camaree Jones, Comonte Jones and Caliq Jones and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Edward Jones, officiating. Family and friends come on Monday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. to pay their respects. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
1016 Rivermont Ave.
