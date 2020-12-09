Clayton Allen Thomas of Asheville, N.C., formerly of Lynchburg, passed away on December 7, 2020, at the Laurels of Green Tree Ridge, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Asheville.
Mr. Thomas was born in Appomattox, Va., on April 23, 1940, and was a 1958 graduate of E.C. Glass High School. Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert North Thomas and Elsie Guill Thomas and siblings, Raymond E. Thomas and Marvin A. Thomas.
He is survived by his children, Clayton A. Thomas Jr. (Marian) of Arlington, Va., Michelle Thomas of Lynchburg, Amy L. Andrews (Robert) of Daniels Island, S.C., and Benjamin D. Thomas (Ann) of Eugene, Ore., and seven grandchildren. He is further survived by his very special friend Vicki Ballard of Cedartown, Ga.; brothers, Fred C. Thomas (Shirley) of Nellys Ford, Va., and Herman L. Thomas (Susie) of Appomattox, Va.; and sister, Myrtle T. Duck (Kenneth) of Grand Blanc, Mich.
The E. C. Glass Class of 1958 were deeply sadden to learn of the loss of our classmate Clayton Thomas and send our deepest sympathy to his family for their loss. He was a good friend to many of us and will be greatly missed. Lucy Woodall Harris/Class Chaplain
Lucy Woodall Harris
Friend
December 14, 2020
Clayton and I shared a passion for Ford thunderbirds and worked on them together. He had one stored in Asheville somewhere and the family should find where and retrieve it!! My condolences. Tc
Thomas chitwood
December 14, 2020
Clayton was a good man. Deep condolences to his family. He will be missed.
Steve Cawthorne
December 10, 2020
Condolences Charlie and Michelle.
Sorry for your loss.
Barbara Kennamer
December 10, 2020
My condolences to the family play a lot of ball with Clayton
Jimmy Marr
December 9, 2020
My condolences to the family. Clayton was a classmate & friend at E.C. Glass. May he rest in peace.