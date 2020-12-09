Clayton Thomas



April 23, 1940 - December 7, 2020



Clayton Allen Thomas of Asheville, N.C., formerly of Lynchburg, passed away on December 7, 2020, at the Laurels of Green Tree Ridge, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Asheville.



Mr. Thomas was born in Appomattox, Va., on April 23, 1940, and was a 1958 graduate of E.C. Glass High School. Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert North Thomas and Elsie Guill Thomas and siblings, Raymond E. Thomas and Marvin A. Thomas.



He is survived by his children, Clayton A. Thomas Jr. (Marian) of Arlington, Va., Michelle Thomas of Lynchburg, Amy L. Andrews (Robert) of Daniels Island, S.C., and Benjamin D. Thomas (Ann) of Eugene, Ore., and seven grandchildren. He is further survived by his very special friend Vicki Ballard of Cedartown, Ga.; brothers, Fred C. Thomas (Shirley) of Nellys Ford, Va., and Herman L. Thomas (Susie) of Appomattox, Va.; and sister, Myrtle T. Duck (Kenneth) of Grand Blanc, Mich.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 9, 2020.