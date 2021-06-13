Clemence "Clem" Moore Sweet
September 30,1920 - June 11, 2021
Clemence "Clem" Moore Sweet, 100, of Madison Heights, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 6, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of the late Herbert Franklin Sweet.
Born September 30, 1920 in Danville, Va., she was a daughter of the late Tony Lee Moore and Nannie Ola Childress Moore. She was a retired registered nurse with Virginia Baptist Hospital and a charter member of Randolph Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy S. Campbell of Madison Heights, Va. and Sue S. Pearce (Bruce) of Vernon Hill, Va.; one granddaughter, Jennifer C. Markham (Donnie) of Amherst, Va.; three grandsons, Bruce E. Pearce Jr. (Holly), William F. Pearce (Janina) and Jarrett M. Pearce, all of Richmond, Va.; four great-grandsons, C. Chase Markham, Tray B. Markham, Matthew W. Pearce and Austin T. Pearce; one sister, Eunice Oakes of Danville, Va.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and special caregiver friends.
She was preceded in death by six sisters, Cornelia Harris, Janie Moore, Evelyn Yeatts, Mary Mays, Gertrude Carter and Nancy Edwards; one brother, William Moore; one grandson, Christopher D. Campbell; three step-children, Marie Allmond, Herbert Sweet Jr., and Ruth Croswell.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 12 to 12:45 p.m. at Randolph Memorial Baptist Church followed by a celebration of life service at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. Dr. Derek Hamby. Interment will be in Briarwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at other times at her daughter, Nancy's home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Randolph Memorial Baptist Church-Sanctuary Remodeling Fund, P.O. Box 635, Madison Heights, VA 24572.
