Clifton "Cliff" Carrol Belknap



Clifton "Cliff" Carrol Belknap, 88, of Bedford, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park.



Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 15, 2020.