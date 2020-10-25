Dr. Cline Edwin Hall
Cline Edwin Hall, 83, of Lynchburg, met his Lord and Savior, Monday, October 19, 2020.
Dr. Hall was born in Roanoke, Virginia on October 24, 1936, the son of the late Rev L.C. Hall and his wife, Ethel Montgomery Hall.
He attended William Fleming High School and his education included degrees from Bluefield College, The University of Richmond, the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and the University of Tennessee Knoxville. While attending seminary, he was pastor of Emmanuel Chapel in New Albany, Indiana, where he met Beverly Gale Walts. Bev recalls that Cline was ready to be married and that she was not. So, she started to pray that God would change Cline's mind, but instead God changed hers. They were married on August 15, 1964. After teaching at two Southern Baptist colleges, Truett-McConnell College in Georgia and North Greenville College in South Carolina, he accepted a faculty position at Liberty University in the fall of 1977 and retired in 2011. During that time, he was Chairman of the History Department and co-founded the Civil War Chaplain's Museum. Cline was not only an educator and historian, but also fostered an entrepreneurial spirit. Over the years, he started many small businesses, but in 1991, his love for ice cream led him to purchase a Dairy Queen. For 26 years, Cline, along with his family, owned and operated the Waterlick, then Timberlake Dairy Queen.
Cline is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 56 years, Beverly; a son, Cline Douglas Hall and wife, Osa of Vacaville California; three adored grandsons, Douglas Stephen Klein Hall, Alexander Kent Hall, and Andrew David Hall and wife Karson of Lynchburg; daughter-in-love, Stephanie Mason-Hall Clifton and husband Wayne, and their two children, Danielle and Regina of Lynchburg; grandson-in-love, Phillip Mason of Evington and sister-in-law, Gloria Schneider and husband Mack of English, Indiana.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Thomas Road Baptist Church Pate Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 until 12:45 prior to the service at the church.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be mailed to Liberty University. Please designate your donation to: National Civil War Chaplain Museum in memory of Dr. Cline Hall. c/o Liberty University Donor Services 1971 University Blvd. Lynchburg, Virginia 24515.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 25, 2020.