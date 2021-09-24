Clyde Irvin Campbell Sr.
Clyde Irvin Campbell, Sr. 72 of Amherst passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Wanda Campbell and the late Serinna Campbell.
Born in Lynchburg on October 25, 1948 he was a son of the late Willie Campbell and Lottie Campbell. He was a retired operator with Grief Corporation. Clyde was a family man and loved each and every one of his family members. He was an avid sports fan who loved all sports but was passionate about football cheering on the Redskins, the Liberty Flames and His hometown high school football team the Amherst Lancers. Clyde also liked to travel to Coco Beach, Fla.
He was preceded in death by five siblings, Chuck Campbell, Leroy Campbell, Page Campbell, Sadie Neighbors, and Charlene Lewis.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Clyde Campbell Jr., Darlene Casey (Richard) both of Amherst, Christina Riner (Mike) of Madison Heights, Shannon Bryant (Wes) of Appomattox, and Jessica Skoldal of Lynchburg; a sister, Jewel Bomar (Hal) of Mississippi; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, a special nephew Tony Campbell and a special niece Faye O'Brien.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor John Hartless Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Briarwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Whitten Monelison Chapel.
