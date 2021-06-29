Some called her Mama, others called her Gran; many called her Connie, Miss Connie and Sister Franklin; several called her Dimples. She always responded to these names with love, kindness and compassion.
We miss these interactions so much, however we are blessed to have been part of your life for many years.
Love you forever,
Parthina, Linda, James, Leroy, grandchidlren, and great-grandchildren
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
2 Entries
My deepest condolences are extended to the family of my Villagekeeper, Ms. Connie. We thank God for her life and pray that your are comforted by the memories during this difficult time.
Kimberly Smith Wills
Family
June 30, 2021
GOD BLESSED HER WITH MANY TEARS SO THAT SHE MIGHT BE A BLESSING TO MANY OTHERS. SHE WILL BE MISSED BY MANY. BUT BE CONFIDENT IN KNOWING THAT SHE IS NOW HAPPY AND AT REST WALKING AROUND HEAVEN ALL DAY. BE CONFIDENT IN KNOWING THAT EARTH HAS NO SORROW THAT HEAVEN CANNOT HEAL. GODS' BLESSINGS ON THE FAMILY.