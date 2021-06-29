Connie O.



Franklin



January 2, 1922 - June 29, 2016



Some called her Mama, others called her Gran; many called her Connie, Miss Connie and Sister Franklin; several called her Dimples. She always responded to these names with love, kindness and compassion.



We miss these interactions so much, however we are blessed to have been part of your life for many years.



Love you forever,



Parthina, Linda, James, Leroy, grandchidlren, and great-grandchildren



Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 29, 2021.