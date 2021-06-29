Menu
Connie O. Franklin
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Connie O.

Franklin

January 2, 1922 - June 29, 2016

Some called her Mama, others called her Gran; many called her Connie, Miss Connie and Sister Franklin; several called her Dimples. She always responded to these names with love, kindness and compassion.

We miss these interactions so much, however we are blessed to have been part of your life for many years.

Love you forever,

Parthina, Linda, James, Leroy, grandchidlren, and great-grandchildren
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 29, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences are extended to the family of my Villagekeeper, Ms. Connie. We thank God for her life and pray that your are comforted by the memories during this difficult time.
Kimberly Smith Wills
Family
June 30, 2021
GOD BLESSED HER WITH MANY TEARS SO THAT SHE MIGHT BE A BLESSING TO MANY OTHERS. SHE WILL BE MISSED BY MANY. BUT BE CONFIDENT IN KNOWING THAT SHE IS NOW HAPPY AND AT REST WALKING AROUND HEAVEN ALL DAY. BE CONFIDENT IN KNOWING THAT EARTH HAS NO SORROW THAT HEAVEN CANNOT HEAL. GODS' BLESSINGS ON THE FAMILY.
SHIRLEY M. VENABLE
Family
June 29, 2021
