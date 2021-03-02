Consuelo Michelle Taylor
March 14, 1971 - February 22, 2021
Ms. Consuelo Michelle Taylor, age 49, of Madison Heights, passed away on February 22, 2021, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of Elizabeth Louise Payne and the late Thomas Allen Taylor.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 2, 2021.