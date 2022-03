Consuelo Michelle TaylorMarch 14, 1971 - February 22, 2021Ms. Consuelo Michelle Taylor, age 49, of Madison Heights, passed away on February 22, 2021, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of Elizabeth Louise Payne and the late Thomas Allen Taylor.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528