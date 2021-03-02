Menu
Consuelo Michelle Taylor
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Consuelo Michelle Taylor

March 14, 1971 - February 22, 2021

Ms. Consuelo Michelle Taylor, age 49, of Madison Heights, passed away on February 22, 2021, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of Elizabeth Louise Payne and the late Thomas Allen Taylor.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace dear lady. You are safe in GOD'S care now.
REBECCA
April 2, 2021
