Cora Lee (Lemar) Self
Cora Lee (Lemar) Self, age 70, passed away at her home in Gladys, Va., on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021, after a lengthy struggle with failing health and dementia brought on by a stroke she suffered in October, 2018.
Born on October 3, 1951, in Lee County, Va., she was the daughter of D.D. and Ora Lemar of Charlotte County. While serving in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam-era, she met and married her husband. After her military service, she attended Central Virginia Community College, where she earned a degree in Fine Arts. She worked at a variety of jobs in the Lynchburg and Brookneal areas until she semi-retired in 1998 to be a full-time home-maker. She was a charter member of the Patrick Henry Post 52 of the American Legion until 2018, when she transferred to Post 16 in Lynchburg, although her failing health made it difficult to attend regularly.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Self of Gladys; a son, Jason Self of Castle Hayne, N.C.; a stepdaughter, Becky Bowles (Joey) of Crestwood, Ky.; three sisters, Joyce Maddox (Ray) of Gladys, Va., Carolyn Pugh (Ronnie) of Phenix, Va., and Donna Ramirez of Broken Arrow, Okla.; a brother, David Lemar (Sheryl) of Madison Heights, Va.;13 nieces and nephews, Sherri Maddox (Keith Guthrie), Jeremy Ramsey, Tim Maddox (Tina), Brett Ramsey (Christine), DeAna Ramirez (Kerri Ann), Amanda Murray (Sean), Donna Tyree (Matt), Melinda Senn (Jeremy), Rachel Ramirez, Jessica Lemar (Paul Routen), Michael Eggleston, Megan Stocker (Travis), and Kellie Ramirez, and 16 grandnieces and grandnephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home following the memorial service. A brief graveside service will be held at a future date for close friends and family members at the Staunton River Baptist Church cemetery in Charlotte County.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to American Legion Post 16, 1302 Greenview Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 29, 2021.