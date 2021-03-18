Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Corrine McDaniel
FUNERAL HOME
Unity Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
241 Main St
Hurt, VA
Corrine McDaniel

Corrine McDaniel, 80, of Evington, Va., departed this life on March 12, 2021, at her residence.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m. Family hour will be from from 5 until 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, 608 Main Street, Altavista. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, Blue Ridge Lane, Evington, Va. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Unity Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
241 Main St, Hurt, VA
Mar
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Unity Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
241 Main St, Hurt, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Unity Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Unity Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.