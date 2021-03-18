Corrine McDaniel



Corrine McDaniel, 80, of Evington, Va., departed this life on March 12, 2021, at her residence.



A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m. Family hour will be from from 5 until 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, 608 Main Street, Altavista. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, Blue Ridge Lane, Evington, Va. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.



Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 18, 2021.