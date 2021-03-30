Courtney "Billi" Bates Franklin Forslund
Courtney "Billi" Bates Franklin Forslund, 82 of Lynchburg, widow of Bill Franklin and of the late Gerald "Jerry" L. Forslund, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Billi was born on May 24, 1938, in Lynchburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late William Nathan Bates and Maggie Walthall Bates. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Florence Tyree and Martha Hall. She is survived by one sister, Gilda B. Donald of Forest.
She retired in the year of 2000, as a nurse from the Central Va. Training Center and was a member of Saint Thomas More Catholic Church.
She is also survived by her only stepson, as well as her caretakers, Michael P. Forslund and wife, Angela G. Forslund, of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, M. Blake Forslund and wife, Alaina A. Forslund, of Bedford, Brandon P. and K. Brooke Forslund, both of Lynchburg, and one great-grandchild of whom she adored, Beckett M. Forslund of Forest. She also left behind many nieces and nephews.
Courtney was a private person, and through her earlier years, enjoyed cross-stitching, reading, helping people in need, the beach, and simply relaxing. In her latter years, she enjoyed watching old movies, music, colorful flowers, daily walks and rocking on the front porch, enjoying the fishpond. She also enjoyed living in her own in-law suit, with her two beloved companion stuffed animals, Clyde the monkey and Bebe, her little white Bolognese, and for the past 11 years being cared for and loved by her son and immediate family. She had a happy and caring heart up until her illness and by God's grace and mercy, he took her to her eternal home.
To honor her life, an appropriate private ceremony will be held.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that they be made in honor of Courtney B. Forslund, to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2021.