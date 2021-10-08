Curtis Johnson
On the eve of October 2, 2021, about a quarter past eight, God dispatched angels of mercy, eased Curtis' pain and moved him from his physical home to his eternal home.
He is survived by a devoted and loving wife of 55 years, Mattilean "Cooley" Johnson; son, Jeffrey "Jay" (Candilla) Johnson of Owings Mills, Md.; daughter, Deborah "Peaches" (Stephen) O'Bannon of Amherst, Va., a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Piney Grove Baptist Church, Amherst, with the Rev. Major Gilbert, officiating and the Rev Donald Rucker, as Eulogist. Interment will be held at Piney Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 8, 2021.