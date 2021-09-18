Curtis had become a great friend over the past six years or so I had known him. I always admired his dedication and integrity. In Rescue training at Greif, he would always be the first to volunteer for any task, no matter how difficult. He had a sincere love for life and his fellow man. I am indeed fortunate to have known this good man. You will be sorely missed until I see you on the other side brother. Our prayers are with your family for peace and comfort.

Richey Wright Friend September 19, 2021