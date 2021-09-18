Curtis Thaxton Mayberry Jr.
Curtis Thaxton Mayberry Jr., 65, of Appomattox, died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on May 31, 1956, he was the son of the late Laura "Dolly" Martin Mayberry and Curtis Thaxton Mayberry Sr. In March 2021, he retired from Greif Inc. Curtis loved being with family, especially watching his grandchildren play ball. He was an avid UVA fan and enjoyed his time with the Harmon Street Hoo Crew before games.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Teresa Phelps Mayberry; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sasha and Michael Garrett of Concord, and Shana and Justin Harvey of Spout Spring; grandchildren, Hunter Garrett, Peyton Garrett, Pierson Harvey, Laikan Harvey and Chandler Thompson; sister, Darnell M. Thompson and husband, Garry of Appomattox; mother-in-law, Dorothy Phelps; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard Phelps, Jr. and Vicky and Pam P. Moore and Timmy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Memorial United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Jerry Childress. Mask are recommended for the service. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 until 5 p.m. and other times at his residence.
Those wishing to make memorials please consider The Walton Way, in honor of Josey and Ethan Walton for Cystic Fibrosis, PO Box 2394, Appomattox, VA 24522.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 18, 2021.