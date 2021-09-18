Menu
Curtis Thaxton Mayberry Jr.
Curtis Thaxton Mayberry Jr.

Curtis Thaxton Mayberry Jr., 65, of Appomattox, died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on May 31, 1956, he was the son of the late Laura "Dolly" Martin Mayberry and Curtis Thaxton Mayberry Sr. In March 2021, he retired from Greif Inc. Curtis loved being with family, especially watching his grandchildren play ball. He was an avid UVA fan and enjoyed his time with the Harmon Street Hoo Crew before games.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Teresa Phelps Mayberry; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sasha and Michael Garrett of Concord, and Shana and Justin Harvey of Spout Spring; grandchildren, Hunter Garrett, Peyton Garrett, Pierson Harvey, Laikan Harvey and Chandler Thompson; sister, Darnell M. Thompson and husband, Garry of Appomattox; mother-in-law, Dorothy Phelps; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard Phelps, Jr. and Vicky and Pam P. Moore and Timmy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Memorial United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Jerry Childress. Mask are recommended for the service. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 until 5 p.m. and other times at his residence.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider The Walton Way, in honor of Josey and Ethan Walton for Cystic Fibrosis, PO Box 2394, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Sep
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Memorial United Methodist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Curtis will be missed by everyone who knew him. Such a terrific guy. We hope that your memories of Curtis will give you strength during your difficult time. Please accept our condolences.
J.D. & Pam Rothgeb
November 14, 2021
We continue to keep you all in our thoughts and prayers. Curtis was such a kind fellow, and was always so pleasant. He will surely be missed by so many! Sending love and hugs to each of you!
Greg & Cheryl Comeau
September 21, 2021
We are so sorry .You all are in our thoughts and prayers .
Thomas and Brenda Bates
September 20, 2021
Teresa and girls. So sorry to hear about Curtis. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike Marlene Totty
September 20, 2021
Mayberry family, we are so sorry for your loss. May God wrap you all in his loving arms during this difficult time. May the many memories you have bring comfort in the days ahead. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Wesley & Amy Franklin
Family
September 19, 2021
Thinking and praying for you all today and all the days to come. He was a great man ♥
Kelsey & Gaige Brooks
Family
September 19, 2021
We are sorry for your loss and are keeping you in our prayers. Curtis will be missed greatly.
Rachel and Wayne lee
Friend
September 19, 2021
While words cannot take away your pain, we hope that you will find comfort in all the prayers being said for each of you.
May God give you strength for today, courage for tomorrow and comfort you always.
Doug and Sheila Webb
Friend
September 19, 2021
Our hearts feel with your family. sending love and prayers to you. He was great and neighbor. Cathy and Tippy Markham
Thomas Markham
Friend
September 19, 2021
Curtis had become a great friend over the past six years or so I had known him. I always admired his dedication and integrity. In Rescue training at Greif, he would always be the first to volunteer for any task, no matter how difficult. He had a sincere love for life and his fellow man. I am indeed fortunate to have known this good man. You will be sorely missed until I see you on the other side brother. Our prayers are with your family for peace and comfort.
Richey Wright
Friend
September 19, 2021
In a time like this no words Could ever express our deepest sympathy for you and your family Sending love and hugs and prayers
Allen & Jane Nash
Friend
September 18, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. He will definitely be missed by many. May God comfort you in the days ahead. Please know that you are each in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin.
Dillard & Margie Franklin
September 18, 2021
Shirley Daniel-Wheeler
Classmate
September 18, 2021
Curtis was a classmate of mine and every time we would see each other we have to hold a conservation. He was a good person to be around. And he will be truly missed. Rest In Peace.
Shirley Daniel-Wheeler
Classmate
September 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family during this hard time. Prayers for you all.
Katie Conroy
September 18, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Brian and Sheila Booker
Friend
September 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear that Curtis has passed away. I worked with Curtis at Meade/Rock-Tenn. He was such a nice guy, always smiling and happy. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Rest In Peace Curtis. I know you will be missed by all that knew you!
Patricia Cyrus
September 17, 2021
With a heavy heart and blurred vision Teresa,Sasha,and Shana and family I can't believe its so.I know Curtis and I know he wasn't ready to go.He was Loved and ever so Needed by his family.What a guy!Seems like I knew him forever and I will always Remember him.This is hard for me and I know even harder for all of you.My Thoughts and Prayers go out to all of you. Doug
Doug Belter
Friend
September 17, 2021
David and I are so sorry for your loss,God bless you and your family
Audrey Hamilton
September 17, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Curtis was a such a nice, friendly person. He will surely be missed. God bless each of you. With sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
Friend
September 17, 2021
Dear Teresa and family, we are so saddened to hear about Curtis's passing. We are keeping you and your family in our prayers. We remember the "good ole days," which are long gone now, that we spent with you all for cheerleading and school ball games with our children. It was a lot of fun! May God wrap his arms around you all to help you face the days ahead. And may memories of times with Curtis warm your heart and give you peace. Love, Larry and Barbara Hudson and family
Barbara and Larry Hudson
Friend
September 17, 2021
Teresa and girls....he was my friend, we were softball dads together, we were fans of rival teams, we always waved or yelled at each other when he passed by my corner...my sympathy goes out to the entire family...what a void he leaves in all of our lives....God Bless you all.
Plicky Williams
Friend
September 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss may you find peace in days to come
Tommy & Sue Robinson
Coworker
September 17, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss... Curtis was such a great man inside and out... My thoughts and prayers are with each and everyone of you... May God wrap his arms around you all during this time and for the times to come...
Heather McCormick
September 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Doss
September 17, 2021
My love, thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Carolyn Richardson
September 17, 2021
Teresa and family. I am just heartbroken for you all. I always enjoyed seeing Curtis at Genesis when he
was getting his hair cut. Very special man that I know will be missed by many. My prayers are with the entire family. Teresa, I love you much and will pray for comfort for you as I know Curtis was the love of your life.
Patty Spadavecchia
Friend
September 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He fought a good fight. Prayers going out to your family. Curtis was well liked and will be missed by family and friends.
Neville Torrence Turner
September 17, 2021
Theresa and Darnell. I am so sorry to hear this. My is broken. Never had I ever run into him and he didn't have a smile on his face. You and your family are in my thoughts.
Donna Blazer
Friend
September 17, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family. Curtis was a classmate & was always such a nice guy. Gone way too soon. Prayers for comfort & peace during the days ahead.
Gail (Layne) & Tommy Wheeler
Classmate
September 17, 2021
Teresa and Family: I'm so sorry for your loss of Curtis, May all the memories you have of him help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
September 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family! Curtis was a wonderful, fun-loving, kind man who was loved and will be missed by many! Love to his family and friends who will miss Curtis deeply! May God give comfort to those who knew this amazing man! ♥
Mike and Susan Blankenship
Friend
September 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time.
Kenneth @ Gloria Richardson
Friend
September 17, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with each of the family. So very sorry. Sincerely David and Yvonne Carson
David Carson
Friend
September 17, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss. Prayers and hugs to everybody.
Connie Webber
Friend
September 17, 2021
