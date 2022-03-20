No matter what Cyndi was going through with her health, she always remained positive and never wanted anyone to make a fuss over her. She cared so much for others and was so much fun to be around. She was always smiling and laughing and brought so much joy to everyone. She loved her family and friends and we know that she will be missed greatly. We were fortunate to call her a friend.

John and Alison Pettit March 20, 2022