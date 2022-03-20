Cyndi Sligh Hodnett
Cynthia Renée Sligh Hodnett, 55, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born in Lynchburg, January 30, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Wesley J. Sligh and Betty Jean Garrett Sligh.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Bennett Hodnett and her daughter, Payton Renée Hodnett.
Cyndi was a founding member of Legacy Wealth Management where she served as the operations manager and was an integral part of the success of the business. Cyndi while organized and structured, loved what she did and loved the customers she interacted with daily.
She was an awesome wife and an amazing mother. Cyndi shared her radiance and warmth with everyone she met, and spent her life in service to others. She was loved by all who knew her.
A service celebrating her life will be held in the Legacy auditorium at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Cyndi was a three time cancer survivor and the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
