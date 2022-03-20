Menu
Cyndi Sligh Hodnett
1967 - 2022
BORN
1967
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Mar, 25 2022
6:00p.m.
The Legacy Auditorium
Cyndi Sligh Hodnett

Cynthia Renée Sligh Hodnett, 55, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born in Lynchburg, January 30, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Wesley J. Sligh and Betty Jean Garrett Sligh.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Bennett Hodnett and her daughter, Payton Renée Hodnett.

Cyndi was a founding member of Legacy Wealth Management where she served as the operations manager and was an integral part of the success of the business. Cyndi while organized and structured, loved what she did and loved the customers she interacted with daily.

She was an awesome wife and an amazing mother. Cyndi shared her radiance and warmth with everyone she met, and spent her life in service to others. She was loved by all who knew her.

A service celebrating her life will be held in the Legacy auditorium at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Cyndi was a three time cancer survivor and the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

To submit a fond memory or condolence to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
The Legacy Auditorium
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
19 Entries
Jordan and Tyler Vernon
March 23, 2022
My sincere condolences. Cyndi was a lovely person; she was always smiling and a pleasure to speak with. So many from the class of 1984 left the Lynchburg area but Cyndi was one that stayed, now leaving a legacy.
Darrin Wilson
Friend
March 23, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Cyndi - prayers & love to her family. She always had her smile & one of the kindest nicest people I've ever met. I remember her from Boonsboro Ruritan - rest in peace my friend!
Cindy Brooks Shelton
Other
March 22, 2022
Please accept our deepest sympathy in the loss of your beloved wife and mother. We knew Cyndi from our association with Legacy Wealth Management. She was always such a blessing to talk to, forever kind and helpful. We loved her sense of humor and her warrior´s heart. She will be profoundly missed! May God give you great peace and comfort now and throughout the days to come.
Gerry & Cathy Kimble
March 22, 2022
For your family left behind, we will continue to pray with them and peace through your transition. Your pain and illness is no more. May God comfort them when they miss you.
ReGina Mason
March 21, 2022
Oh- I´m so sorry to hear this. Cyndi was a bright, sassy star - I loved her perseverance and strength! Prayers and love to all -
Dawn Anderson Gardner
Friend
March 21, 2022
So sorry to hear about Cyndi - she was a sweet person and yes loved by so many- she will be greatly missed and praying for the family !
Danny and Bonnie Day
Friend
March 21, 2022
Cyndi was this most positive brave person I have ever known. The world is truly a sadder place without her in it. My heart goes out to her family and friends.
Tina Spivey
March 21, 2022
Bennett,,,my deepest sincere condolences ,,, I know how much you loved her and how much she meant to you ,,,you will be together again ,,,GOD BLESS
Robert Evans
March 21, 2022
So very sorry for your loss!! She had the biggest smile!!! I use to work with her at Central Fidelity Bank.
Becky Adcock Hall
March 21, 2022
Sad to hear of Cyndi´s death. Remember her as a sweet little girl next door.
Richard and Sarah Ewers
March 21, 2022
Deepest sympathy to Cyndi´s family.
Rose Warren
March 21, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Cyndi was such a wonderful person. My you find peace with her memories.
Jackie Warren
March 20, 2022
Bennett I am so sorry for your loss!My prayers are with you and your daughter! If there is anything that I can do for do not hesitate to let me know!
Dennis Pugh
March 20, 2022
Bennett I am so sorry for the loss of your wife. Deepest sympathy to you and Payton.
Angela Cash
March 20, 2022
No matter what Cyndi was going through with her health, she always remained positive and never wanted anyone to make a fuss over her. She cared so much for others and was so much fun to be around. She was always smiling and laughing and brought so much joy to everyone. She loved her family and friends and we know that she will be missed greatly. We were fortunate to call her a friend.
John and Alison Pettit
March 20, 2022
I want to extend my deepest condolences to all the family and friends. Cyndi was one of the sweetest girls I have ever met. She always had the biggest smile on her face every time I saw her and welcomed me with open arms giving me one of her big heart felt hugs! She will be greatly missed by all. I love you my long time friend and will see you again one sweet day.
Charlotte Knight
March 20, 2022
Bennett I want to express my sincere heartfelt sympathy to you and your daughter Payton . I am so sorry for your loss. Friend..if I was there I´d hug you and we´d cry together. I am so sorry .
Keith Taylor
March 20, 2022
I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and my prayers for comfort and peace.
Larry Pollard
Family
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results