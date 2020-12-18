Menu
Deacon Daniel "Mickey" Franklin
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Deacon Daniel "Mickey" Franklin

Daniel "Mickey" Franklin departed this life on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Mickey died peacefully at his residence with his wife, the Rev. Annie Franklin by his side. He was born to the late Jack D. and Elizabeth C. Franklin on October 29, 1943.

He accepted Christ at an early age and was ordained as a Deacon at the Galilee Baptist Church, Gladstone, Va.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Galilee Baptist Church in Gladstone,Va. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.

Community Funeral Home directing.

Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Mickey´s passing I remember bringing Felix down and we all went to the cemetery before Felix passed away my condolences are with Annie and the family
Priscilla Dorsey
December 26, 2020
It was a great joy working with Mr. Franklin. He was always trying to be helpful and do as much as he could. He will be missed.
Dominique Haynes
December 20, 2020
Annie I am so sorry for your lost, I am praying for you and your family, love y'all
Carolyn Richerson
December 20, 2020
Words cannot convey how saddened we are of y´all´s loss. Heaven have gained a good soul. He´ll be greatly missed. Teresa sends her Love.
Raymond III Winky & Scottie B Ferguson
December 18, 2020
