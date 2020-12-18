Deacon Daniel "Mickey" FranklinDaniel "Mickey" Franklin departed this life on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Mickey died peacefully at his residence with his wife, the Rev. Annie Franklin by his side. He was born to the late Jack D. and Elizabeth C. Franklin on October 29, 1943.He accepted Christ at an early age and was ordained as a Deacon at the Galilee Baptist Church, Gladstone, Va.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Galilee Baptist Church in Gladstone,Va. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.Community Funeral Home directing.