Daniel Bennett Robertson Jr.
Daniel Bennett Robertson Jr., 69, entered into eternal peace after celebrating Father's Day surrounded by his loving family.
Danny was born on August 1, 1951, son to the late Daniel and Bobbie Robertson. He graduated Crewe High School in 1969. Danny was married to Emily (Rochelle) from 1976 to 2005. He was the proud father to Ben (Theresa), Trevor (Megan) and Dana (Brian).
Danny and Patrice (Owen) were married from 2005 to the present. Danny was a proud stepfather to Kasey and Colton, and loved his fur babies, Precious and Lexi.
Danny worked for Casmer Electrical Contractors from December 1977 to July 1980, moving to Southside Electric Cooperative in 1980, from where he retired, May 15, 2010. He continued to work for Powertech from 2011-2014.
Danny had a love for the outdoors, sunrises and sunsets, fishing, and a cold beer. He enjoyed softball and karate in his younger years, and as he aged, he loved to feed and watch the birds, and was competitive with his gardening skills. Danny will always be a Detroit Lions fan.
Danny loved his family over everything in his life. He adored his grandchildren, Kassidy, Gaines, Ryleigh, Fendell, Gemma, and expecting baby boy, Daniel Scott Wade.
Danny leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his brother, David (Soonie); sister, Barbara (Lee); brother, Randy; aunt, Frances; uncle, Andrew, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Danny also held a special place in his life for the many friendships throughout his years.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone, Virginia, with visitation at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at St. Mark's Cemetery, Crewe, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at www.freedomhunters.org
, or mailed to 1287 Gamble Oaks Place, Elizabeth, CO 80107.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 23, 2021.