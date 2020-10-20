Daniel Thomas Puckette
Daniel "Dan" Thomas Puckette, 73, of Appomattox, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Claudia Gordon Puckette.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on September 18, 1947, he was a son of the late Jack Lloyd Puckette and Dora Mayberry Puckette. Dan was a retired manager for James T. Davis and a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Claudia he is survived by his son, Daniel Gordon Puckette of Appomattox; a brother, Jimmy Puckette of Lynchburg; and a cousin, Carolyn and Ray Adams of Bedford.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Puckette Jr.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Liberty Cemetery by the Rev. Rusty Small. When attending the service please remember to wear your mask and respect social distancing.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center at www.giving.virginia.edu
or Liberty Baptist Church Ministry of Compassion, PO Box 485, Appomattox, Va., 24522.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 20, 2020.